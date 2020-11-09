Amazon offers its in-house brands from $7 Prime shipped: Goodthreads, Amazon Essentials, more

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 30% off select Men’s and Women’s Fashion from its in-house brands. Our top pick from this sale is the Amazon Essentials Men’s Packable Down Jacket for $27.30 shipped. Regularly this jacket is priced at $39 and that’s an Amazon all-time low. This style is lightweight, waterproof, and highly-packable, which is nice for traveling or storing. You can choose from an array of fun color options and it can be dressed up or down seamlessly. Rated 4.6/5 stars with over 3,200 reviews from Amazon customers. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

Another notable deal from this sale is the men’s Goodthreads Flannel Shirt Jacket that’s very trendy for this season. It’s currently marked down to $32 and originally was priced at $45. This style will pair nicely with jeans, khakis, or joggers alike and you can choose from several color options. Rated 4.6/5 stars with over 500 reviews from Amazon customers.

Finally, be sure to check out our fashion guide to update your fall wardrobe or get your holiday shopping done early.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

