Amazon’s offering Anne Klein watches from $27 shipped, today only

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 50% off Anne Klein watches. Our top pick from this sale is the Genuine Diamond Dial Bracelet Watch for $35.09 shipped. Regularly this watch is priced at $47 and that’s the lowest price in over 6-months. This watch is elegant and versatile for everyday wear. It’s also timeless to wear for years to come and has a beautiful diamond on the face to signify the 12th hour. Rated 4.6/5 stars with over 3,900 reviews. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

If you’re looking for a holiday gift idea, the Anne Klein Dress Watch Set with three additional bracelets included, is a great idea. It’s currently priced at $45.50 and regularly goes for $60. This set comes in a nice gift box and also has timeless features that will be in style for years. Plus, you can choose from two color options. Rated 4.6/5 stars with over 1,000 reviews from Amazon customers.

Finally, you will want to check out the GAP Friends and Family Sale that’s offering 40% off sitewide and an additional 20% off your order.

Anne Klein Genuine Bracelet Watch features:

Round watch featuring minimalist dial with diamond at 12 o’clock and three stick indices

32 millimeter silver-tone case with mineral dial window

Japanese quartz movement with analog display

Alloy link bracelet with jewelry-clasp closure

