Amazon’s offering Anne Klein watches from $27 shipped, today only

-
AmazonFashion
Get this deal 50% off $27

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 50% off Anne Klein watches. Our top pick from this sale is the Genuine Diamond Dial Bracelet Watch for $35.09 shipped. Regularly this watch is priced at $47 and that’s the lowest price in over 6-months. This watch is elegant and versatile for everyday wear. It’s also timeless to wear for years to come and has a beautiful diamond on the face to signify the 12th hour. Rated 4.6/5 stars with over 3,900 reviews. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

If you’re looking for a holiday gift idea, the Anne Klein Dress Watch Set with three additional bracelets included, is a great idea. It’s currently priced at $45.50 and regularly goes for $60. This set comes in a nice gift box and also has timeless features that will be in style for years. Plus, you can choose from two color options. Rated 4.6/5 stars with over 1,000 reviews from Amazon customers.

Finally, you will want to check out the GAP Friends and Family Sale that’s offering 40% off sitewide and an additional 20% off your order.

Anne Klein Genuine Bracelet Watch features:

  • Round watch featuring minimalist dial with diamond at 12 o’clock and three stick indices
  • 32 millimeter silver-tone case with mineral dial window
  • Japanese quartz movement with analog display
  • Alloy link bracelet with jewelry-clasp closure

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

About the Author

Hands-on with this Amazon Choice pressure washer
Take up to $400 off Apple’s prev-gen. iPad Pro in...
Elgato's Ring Light upgrades your streaming setup
Amazon Holiday Deal Dash starts Black Friday countdown
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $35

Stay warm and cozy during this fall with Slanket, now $30

$30 Learn More
Reg. $600

Hyper Electric Bikes are $398 shipped with 20-miles of range (Reg. $600)

$398 Learn More
Up to 33% off

LEGO’s 2,200-piece Technic Volvo Hauler sees first discount to $215, more from $24

From $24 Learn More
Reg. $1+

Today’s Android app deals + freebies: Despotism 3k, YoWindow Weather, more

FREE+ Learn More
$90

Score Arlo Pro 2 with Arlo Base Station for just $90 at Amazon + Newegg ($160 value)

$70 off Learn More
Save 33%

At 33% off, DEWALT 21-piece Titanium Drill Bit Set is within a penny of its low, now $20

$20 Learn More

Under Armour’s Holiday Gift Guide features ideas all athletes will love from $16

Learn More
Save now

Blu-ray + 4K from $5: 007 Daniel Craig Collection $33.50, The Rise of Skywalker $20, much more

From $5 Learn More