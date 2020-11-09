Upgrade your Mac with Aukey’s 1080p USB webcam at $27.50 (Save 54%)

-
mac accessories
Get this deal Save 54% $27.50

Aukey Direct via Amazon is currently offering its 1080p USB Webcam for $27.49 shipped when code 94VRFRCJ has been applied at checkout. Down from its $60 going rate, today’s offer is good for a 54% discount, beats our previous mention by $13, and marks a new Amazon low. Aukey’s 1080p webcam upgrades your Mac to improve your Zoom game or streaming setup. It features a 2MP sensor with built-in stereo microphones to ensure you sound great, too. A clip-on design allows you to easily attach this webcam to a laptop, external monitor, and more. Over 4,900 customers have left a 4.2/5 star rating. Head below for more.

If you don’t mind going with a less well-known brand, this 1080p webcam will only set you back $20 at Amazon. It lacks the higher-end audio quality found above, but will still surely be a step up from your MacBook’s built-in camera. It also comes backed by a 4.7/5 star rating from over 1,500 customers.

We’re also still currently tracking GoPro HERO8 Black, which can double as a webcam, on sale for $299. That’s good for a $50 discount from the going rate and returns to the Amazon low price. But then be sure to check out our Tested with 9to5Toys review of the Wansview 1080p USB webcam.

Aukey 1080p Webcam features:

High-definition 1080p 2-megapixel webcam with 1/2.9” CMOS image sensor and built-in stereo microphones. Delivers sharp, smooth video for Skype chats and YouTube recordings. Excellent video quality with 1080p streaming and recording at 30fps. Good performance even in dimly lit rooms. Fixed focus keeps things in focus up to five meters away.

