Score a Cuisinart Griddler and Panini Press at $59 for the holidays (Reg. $80)

Amazon is now offering the Cuisinart 5-in-1 Griddler for $59 shipped. Regularly $80, like it currently fetches at Target, today’s deal is 26% or $21 off the going rate and the best we can find. This multi-function indoor cooker can grill, griddle, and even act as a hot sandwich press. The brushed stainless steel housing is complemented by the “sturdy” panini-style handle, removable and reversible dishwasher safe cooking plates, and adjustable temperature control. Rated 4+ stars from over 15,000 Amazon customers. More details below. 

If the Cuisinart model is still pricey or just too large for your quick lunchtime meals, take a look at the George Foreman 2-Serving Classic Plate Electric Indoor Grill Press at $18 Prime shipped. It carries stellar ratings from over 5,600 Amazon customers and is $40 less. Again it’s not going to hold as much food as today’s lead deal nor is it as versatile overall, but it will get the job done for a fraction of the price when it comes to sandwiches and things of that nature. 

Or go big and score Masterbuilt’s Smoke Hollow 30-inch Pellet Grill at $167 off. Then dig in to the rest of the early Black Friday home goods deals right here including the most popular Keurig brewers starting from under $50 and the now live Herman Miller Black Friday sale

More on the Cuisinart 5-in-1 Griddler:

  • 5-in-1 countertop unit works as a contact grill, panini press, full grill, full griddle and half grill/half griddle. Dimensions: 13.50 L x 11.50 W x 7.12 H inches
  • Brushed stainless-steel housing; sturdy panini-style handle; floating cover to adjust to thickness of food. BPA Free
  • Removable and reversible 11″ x 9″ dishwasher-safe nonstick cooking plates drain grease for healthy cooking into the integrated drip tray.

