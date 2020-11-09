At 33% off, DEWALT 21-piece Titanium Drill Bit Set is within a penny of its low, now $20

Amazon is offering the DEWALT 21-piece Titanium Drill Bit Set (DW1342) for $19.98 Prime shipped. Matched at Lowe’s. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 33% off the going rate and comes within a penny of the lowest price we have tracked. This DEWALT drilling solution boasts a titanium coating which paves the way for a long lifespan. It’s ready to tackle materials ranging from metal to wood, plastic, and more. A bundled tough case container keeps everything organized and protected. Rated 4.8/5 stars.
If screwdriving bits are more inline with your current needs, a similarly-priced alternative worth checking out is Makita’s Impact XPS 45-piece Bit Set. Unsurprisingly, this price is actually the result of a discount we spotted a few days back. Buyers stand to save 20%, making now a great time to snatch this kit up.
Oh, and let’s not forget that Kershaw’s 1995X Identity Knife just fell to $12.50. This Amazon deal delivers 21% of savings and comes within $1 of its 2020 low. It features a 3.5-inch stainless steel blade and weighs in at 6.5 ounces. Swing by the full deal post for more details.
DEWALT 21-piece Titanium Drill Bit Set features:
- Speed Tip Reduces Walking
- Ideal for drilling in metal, wood, and plastics
- No spin shanks
- Includes tough case container to keep bits organized
- Titanium Coating for Longer Life
- Bit case may differ from what is shown
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!