At 33% off, DEWALT 21-piece Titanium Drill Bit Set is within a penny of its low, now $20

Amazon is offering the DEWALT 21-piece Titanium Drill Bit Set (DW1342) for $19.98 Prime shipped. Matched at Lowe’s. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 33% off the going rate and comes within a penny of the lowest price we have tracked. This DEWALT drilling solution boasts a titanium coating which paves the way for a long lifespan. It’s ready to tackle materials ranging from metal to wood, plastic, and more. A bundled tough case container keeps everything organized and protected. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

If screwdriving bits are more inline with your current needs, a similarly-priced alternative worth checking out is Makita’s Impact XPS 45-piece Bit Set. Unsurprisingly, this price is actually the result of a discount we spotted a few days back. Buyers stand to save 20%, making now a great time to snatch this kit up.

Oh, and let’s not forget that Kershaw’s 1995X Identity Knife just fell to $12.50. This Amazon deal delivers 21% of savings and comes within $1 of its 2020 low. It features a 3.5-inch stainless steel blade and weighs in at 6.5 ounces. Swing by the full deal post for more details.

DEWALT 21-piece Titanium Drill Bit Set features:

  • Speed Tip Reduces Walking
  • Ideal for drilling in metal, wood, and plastics
  • No spin shanks
  • Includes tough case container to keep bits organized
  • Titanium Coating for Longer Life
  • Bit case may differ from what is shown

