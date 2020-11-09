At 33% off, DEWALT 21-piece Titanium Drill Bit Set is within a penny of its low, now $20

Amazon is offering the DEWALT 21-piece Titanium Drill Bit Set (DW1342) for $19.98 Prime shipped. Matched at Lowe’s. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 33% off the going rate and comes within a penny of the lowest price we have tracked. This DEWALT drilling solution boasts a titanium coating which paves the way for a long lifespan. It’s ready to tackle materials ranging from metal to wood, plastic, and more. A bundled tough case container keeps everything organized and protected. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

If screwdriving bits are more inline with your current needs, a similarly-priced alternative worth checking out is Makita’s Impact XPS 45-piece Bit Set. Unsurprisingly, this price is actually the result of a discount we spotted a few days back. Buyers stand to save 20%, making now a great time to snatch this kit up.

Oh, and let’s not forget that Kershaw’s 1995X Identity Knife just fell to $12.50. This Amazon deal delivers 21% of savings and comes within $1 of its 2020 low. It features a 3.5-inch stainless steel blade and weighs in at 6.5 ounces. Swing by the full deal post for more details.

DEWALT 21-piece Titanium Drill Bit Set features:

Speed Tip Reduces Walking

Ideal for drilling in metal, wood, and plastics

No spin shanks

Includes tough case container to keep bits organized

Titanium Coating for Longer Life

Bit case may differ from what is shown

