GAP Friends and Family Sale takes 40% off sitewide + extra 20% off purchase

The GAP Friends and Family Sale takes 40% off sitewide with promo code FRIEND at checkout. Plus, take an extra 20% off your purchase when you apply promo code FAMILY. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. Our top pick from this sale is the Slub Henley T-Shirt that’s marked down to $19. For comparison, these t-shirts are regularly priced at $40. It’s available in six color options and is nice for layering during cooler weather. This shirt will easily become a go-to in your wardrobe and it’s infused with stretch to promote comfort. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks and be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.

Our top picks for men include:

For women, the Dolman Denim Jacket is currently marked down to $43 and originally was priced at $90. This is a perfect outerwear piece for fall and would look nice paired over dresses, sweaters, t-shirts, and more. Plus, the cropped fit is very fashionable for this season.

Our top picks for women include:

