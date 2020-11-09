Hanna Anderson pajamas and underwear from $8 Prime shipped at Amazon, today only

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 48% off on Hanna Anderson Kids Pajama Sets and Underwear. One of the most notable deals Baby and Toddler One-Piece Organic Cotton Footless Pajamas for $24 Prime shipped. Regularly priced at $32 and that’s an Amazon all-time low. These pajamas are unisex, which means anyone can wear them and you can find this style in several color options. They’re also made with organic cotton and have a zipper for easy changing. Rated 4.6/5 stars from Amazon customers. Head below the jump to find even more deals today.

Another notable deal from this event is the Hanna Andersson Kids Organic Cotton 2-Piece Long-Sleeve Pajama Set for $24. To compare, these pajamas were originally priced at $46 and that’s another Amazon all-time low. This style is nice for family matching for the holidays and the breathable fabric was designed to promote comfort. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

Finally, you can easily update your wardrobe with deals from $7 Prime shipped during Amazon’s in-house brands Flash Sale, today only.

Hanna Anderson Organic Footless Pajamas feature:

Surround your baby with super soft organic cotton rib knit – and bright, mixed stripe print.

These footless pj’s come in half sizes to ensure the perfect fit. Great for family matching. Perfect for nap time or play time!

Our cotton is grown without chemical pesticides or fertilizers and is certified organic.

From hoodies & organic pajamas to swimsuits & underwear, Hanna Andersson knows kids clothing.

