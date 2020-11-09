Hanna Anderson pajamas and underwear from $8 Prime shipped at Amazon, today only

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 48% off on Hanna Anderson Kids Pajama Sets and Underwear. One of the most notable deals Baby and Toddler One-Piece Organic Cotton Footless Pajamas for $24 Prime shipped. Regularly priced at $32 and that’s an Amazon all-time low. These pajamas are unisex, which means anyone can wear them and you can find this style in several color options. They’re also made with organic cotton and have a zipper for easy changing. Rated 4.6/5 stars from Amazon customers. Head below the jump to find even more deals today.

Another notable deal from this event is the Hanna Andersson Kids Organic Cotton 2-Piece Long-Sleeve Pajama Set for $24. To compare, these pajamas were originally priced at $46 and that’s another Amazon all-time low. This style is nice for family matching for the holidays and the breathable fabric was designed to promote comfort. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

Finally, you can easily update your wardrobe with deals from $7 Prime shipped during Amazon’s in-house brands Flash Sale, today only.

Hanna Anderson Organic Footless Pajamas feature:

  • Surround your baby with super soft organic cotton rib knit – and bright, mixed stripe print.
  • These footless pj’s come in half sizes to ensure the perfect fit. Great for family matching. Perfect for nap time or play time!
  • Our cotton is grown without chemical pesticides or fertilizers and is certified organic.
  • From hoodies & organic pajamas to swimsuits & underwear, Hanna Andersson knows kids clothing.

