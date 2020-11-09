Open presents like a champ with Kershaw’s 1995X Identity Knife: $12.50 (Save 21%)

Amazon is offering the Kershaw 1995X Identity Knife for $12.67 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 21% off the typical rate there and is within $1 of the lowest 2020 price we have tracked. This black and grey knife features a stylish and functional design with texturing on both sides for added gripability. Its 3.5-inch blade is comprised of 8Cr13MoV stainless steel “for good edge retention and easy resharpening.” Once opened, the entire thing measures 8.1 inches and weighs 6.5 ounces. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

If affordability is a high priority, it’s hard to overlook Gerber’s Paraframe Mini Knife for $8. While its blade is about an inch shorter, this offering certainly attempts to make up for it at a price that’s 33% lower. And for even more cost-conscious offerings, be sure to peruse our list of the best multi-tools from $5.

While you’re feeling handy, don’t forget to scope out today’s deal on Kwikset’s Keypad Deadbolt. It’s all yours for just $35, a price that shaves 41% off typical pricing. I’ve been using two of these at home for about year now and love that I never have to carry a house key. Automatic locking is also a handy feature, helping ensure that my home is secured after 99 seconds of inactivity.

Kershaw 1995X Identity Knife features:

You want a knife that’s different? You want an Identity. With its black-and-grey coloring, the Identity has a tactical look. But it’s a tactical look with a difference. The broad drop-point blade flows into the patterned handle, which tapers to a slim end. A larger bolster and the unusual texturing on both sides of the handle enable your hand to lock in securely as you grip the knife. In keeping with its name, the pattern on the handle scales is inspired by a unique part of a person’s identity-the fingerprint. Concentric fingerprint-like circles give the Kershaw Identity an unusual look as well as enhancing grip.

