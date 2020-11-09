Open presents like a champ with Kershaw’s 1995X Identity Knife: $12.50 (Save 21%)

Amazon is offering the Kershaw 1995X Identity Knife for $12.67 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 21% off the typical rate there and is within $1 of the lowest 2020 price we have tracked. This black and grey knife features a stylish and functional design with texturing on both sides for added gripability. Its 3.5-inch blade is comprised of 8Cr13MoV stainless steel “for good edge retention and easy resharpening.” Once opened, the entire thing measures 8.1 inches and weighs 6.5 ounces. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Kershaw 1995X Identity Knife features:

You want a knife that’s different? You want an Identity. With its black-and-grey coloring, the Identity has a tactical look. But it’s a tactical look with a difference. The broad drop-point blade flows into the patterned handle, which tapers to a slim end. A larger bolster and the unusual texturing on both sides of the handle enable your hand to lock in securely as you grip the knife. In keeping with its name, the pattern on the handle scales is inspired by a unique part of a person’s identity-the fingerprint. Concentric fingerprint-like circles give the Kershaw Identity an unusual look as well as enhancing grip.

