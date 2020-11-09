KitchenAid All Purpose Shears now $7 (30% off) + more cooking tools from $5

Amazon is offering the KitchenAid All Purpose Shears for $6.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $10, this is 30% in savings and the lowest price we can find. Walmart currently has them on sale for $8. Just in time for holiday meal preparations, these are rust-resistant stainless steel blades with micro-serrations “for enhanced cutting performance.” The “extra thick” blades feature a soft-grip coating handle for stability and comfort as well. These Amazon best-sellers are rated 4+ stars from over 21,000 customers. More deals and details below.

At $7, today’s lead deal is among the most affordable brand-name options we can find. The only kitchen shears we can find for less are from smaller brands like this highly-rated $4 set or the larger LIVINGO shears for $6.50 Prime shipped. Either way, now is a great time to have a nice set of kitchen cutters ready for turkey leftovers and the like.

More on the KitchenAid All Purpose Shears:

Plastic guard included: These KitchenAid Soft Grip Handle Shears comes with a protective plastic blade guard

Stainless steel blades: The blades are crafted from stainless steel that resists rusting

Clean cut every time: Each blade features micro-serrations for enhanced cutting performance and are extra thick for added strength and durability

Comfort grip handle: The handle is shaped for comfort and features a soft-grip coating for stability

