KitchenAid All Purpose Shears now $7 (30% off) + more cooking tools from $5

Amazon is offering the KitchenAid All Purpose Shears for $6.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $10, this is 30% in savings and the lowest price we can find. Walmart currently has them on sale for $8. Just in time for holiday meal preparations, these are rust-resistant stainless steel blades with micro-serrations “for enhanced cutting performance.” The “extra thick” blades feature a soft-grip coating handle for stability and comfort as well. These Amazon best-sellers are rated 4+ stars from over 21,000 customers. More deals and details below. 

At $7, today’s lead deal is among the most affordable brand-name options we can find. The only kitchen shears we can find for less are from smaller brands like this highly-rated $4 set or the larger LIVINGO shears for $6.50 Prime shipped. Either way, now is a great time to have a nice set of kitchen cutters ready for turkey leftovers and the like. 

We also spotted some notable early Black Friday deals on kitchen accessories at Macy’s as well. Just be sure to use code FRIEND to redeem the special prices below:

Check out these holiday deals on the Magic Bullet Personal Blender and these Keurig brewers, not to mention everything else you’ll find in our home goods deal hub

More on the KitchenAid All Purpose Shears:

  • Plastic guard included: These KitchenAid Soft Grip Handle Shears comes with a protective plastic blade guard
  • Stainless steel blades: The blades are crafted from stainless steel that resists rusting
  • Clean cut every time: Each blade features micro-serrations for enhanced cutting performance and are extra thick for added strength and durability
  • Comfort grip handle: The handle is shaped for comfort and features a soft-grip coating for stability

