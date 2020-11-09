So long keys! Kwikset’s Keypad Deadbolt has struck $35 at Amazon (Reg. $60)

Amazon is offering the Kwikset Keypad Deadbolt for $35.11 shipped. That’s $25 off the typical rate there and is within $0.11 of the lowest price we have tracked. When I purchased a new home roughly a year ago, I knew I didn’t want to fiddle with keys when coming and going. I bought and installed two of these deadbolts then and am happy to report they have worked flawlessly ever since. Buyers like me are bound to love the modern design this lock offers in addition to physical buttons, and best of all, a very low price. Automatic locking is also onboard, allowing you to set a custom time interval ranging from 10-99 seconds. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Finish things off with Amazon’s Manchester Passage Door Lever for $17. Installation is straightforward and only a Phillips head screwdriver is needed. The handle is fully-reversible too, allowing it to be used on right- and left-handed doors alike.

Now that your door entryway has been upgraded, why not show the interior some love with deals in our Casper, Rivet, Walker Edison, and Zinus furniture roundup? There you’ll find discounts as low as $22, helping ensure there’s something in store for nearly any budget. Our top pick happens to be Walker Edison’s Rustic Coffee Table at $114, but that only scratches the surface.

Kwikset Keypad Deadbolt features:

Keyless entry with a motorized driven deadbolt for 1 touch locking, low battery indication, and easy install with just a screwdriver

For use on exterior doors where keyed entry and security is needed.Customizable automatic door locking after 10 to 99 seconds for peace of mind

6 customizable user codes along with temporary codes that can be used just once, perfect for visitors and service personnel

