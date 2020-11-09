LG’s 27-inch 4K USB-C Monitor is down to $467 (Save $100), more from $120

Get this deal Save $103 From $120

Amazon currently offers the LG 27UL850-W 27-inch 4K USB-C Monitor for $446.99 shipped. Usually fetching $550, today’s offer saves you $103, beats the previous price cut by $53, and marks a new all-time low. Upgrade your workstation with LG’s 27-inch 4K monitor and enjoy a single cable setup thanks to USB-C connectivity and 60W power passthrough. Its frameless design pairs with an adjustable stand as well as HDR support. There’s also HDMI and DisplayPort connectivity as well as a built-in USB hub. Rated 4.3/5 stars from 545 customers. Head below for more from $145.

Over at Woot, you’ll find a selection of certified refurbished Samsung monitors on sale today from $145 with free shipping for Prime members, otherwise a $6 fee applies. Find out top picks below:

While you’re upgrading the workstation, spending $15.50 can give your MacBook a home on this discounted aluminum stand. We’re also tracking a 20% discount on the Samsung T7 Touch Portable 1TB SSD at $160 alongside everything else in our Mac accessories guide.

LG 27-inch USB-C 4K Monitor features:

Experience a new level of color on this 27”-class monitor. The wide viewing angle IPS panel provides superior color control covering RGB 99% Color gamut. The VESA displays 400 reaches up to 400-nit peak luminance, and the USB Type-C ports allow 4K video display, data transfer and laptop/mobile device charging, all at the same time over a single cable.

