Magic Bullet Personal Blender now $15 in early Black Friday Walmart sale

As part of its early Black Friday deals, Walmart is now offering the Magic Bullet Essential Personal Blender for just $15 with free shipping in orders of $35 or more. This particular one is rarely in-stock at Walmart and the previous-generation model currently goes for $30 at Best Buy. While Amazon’s listing ships with some extra goodies, it is currently going for $36. If you’re in the market for a no-frills smoothie or protein shake blender that can also handle light meal prep, this one is certainly worth consideration at $15. It ships with the motor base and blades as well as a top-rack dishwasher-safe blender cup. Rated 4+ stars. More details below. 

At just $15, you’ll be hard-pressed to find another comparable option for less, never mind with such a recognizable brand name. Even the usually tock-bottom Oster MyBlend is $5 more than today’s lead deal.  

Speaking of early Black Friday cooking deals, we are now tracking some solid Keurig coffee maker offers starting from under $50. You’ll also find deals in our home goods deal hub including Casper, Rivet, Walker Edison, and Zinus furniture, a host of Crest and Oral-B toothcare products, and much more. 

More on the Magic Bullet Essential Blender:

The Magic Bullet is the countertop helper that chops, blends, and mixes to create an endless array of delectable dishes in seconds. The Magic Bullet chops, mixes, blends, whips, grinds, and more all at an affordable price! Just load your ingredients into the cup, twist on the blade, line up the tabs, and place on the power base!

