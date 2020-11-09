Merrell’s Merry and Bright Sale offers up to 30% off winter apparel + 20% off boots

Merrell offers up to 30% off winter apparel and 20% off boots. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on all orders or express delivery on purchases exceeding $120. One of our top picks from this sale is the Ashford Classic Chukka Boots that are currently marked down to $100, which is $50 off the original rate. These stylish boots are waterproof, cushioned to promote comfort, and nice for everyday wear. You can choose from four versatile color options and they feature a breathable liner, which is great for when you’re exploring. Better yet, if you’re looking for a women’s style, the Thermo Slush Mid Boots are a fantastic option and they’re marked down to $96. For comparison, the women’s boots were originally priced at $120. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Merrell.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, be sure to check out the Levi’s Warehouse Sale that’s offering up to 75% off hundreds of styles.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!