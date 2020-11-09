Merrell’s Merry and Bright Sale offers up to 30% off winter apparel + 20% off boots

Merrell offers up to 30% off winter apparel and 20% off boots. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on all orders or express delivery on purchases exceeding $120. One of our top picks from this sale is the Ashford Classic Chukka Boots that are currently marked down to $100, which is $50 off the original rate. These stylish boots are waterproof, cushioned to promote comfort, and nice for everyday wear. You can choose from four versatile color options and they feature a breathable liner, which is great for when you’re exploring. Better yet, if you’re looking for a women’s style, the Thermo Slush Mid Boots are a fantastic option and they’re marked down to $96. For comparison, the women’s boots were originally priced at $120. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Merrell.
Our top picks for men include:
- Thermo Snowdrift Mid Boots $104 (Orig. $150)
- Thermo Cross 2 Mid Boots $152 (Orig. $190)
- Terrain Cotton Parka Jacket $125 (Orig. $180)
- Ashford Classic Chukka Boots $100 (Orig. $150)
- Tremblant Polar Waterproof Boots $160 (Orig. $200)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Thermo Slush Mid Boots $96 (Orig. $120)
- Tremblant Mid Polar Boots $132 (Orig. $165)
- Holly Mid Lace Boots $78 (Orig. $130)
- Terrain Cotton Vest $91 (Orig. $130)
- Flux Lightweight Hybrid 1/4 Zip Fleece $44 (Orig. $55)
- …and even more deals…
