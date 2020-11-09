Add Minger’s 66-foot RGB LED strip to your home at 30% off, now $28 shipped

-
AmazonSmart HomeMinger
Get this deal 30% off $28

Minger Official (100% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 66-foot RGB LED Strip for $27.99 shipped with the code QHK5CZSL and when you clip the on-page coupon. Down from $40, today’s deal saves you $12 and is the best available. You’ll find two individual 32.8-foot RGB LED strip rolls here, which allow you to run the lights in multiple directions at once. Each strip is cut-to-fit, so you can even make them shorter if you need to. Inside the box, there’s a remote that changes the color, brightness, and much more, giving you full control over these LEDs. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

This 16.4-foot RGB LED strip is perfect for those on tighter budgets. You’ll find that it isn’t nearly as long as today’s lead deal, but, overall, shares a similar feature set. The best part is that it’s available for just $14 Prime shipped, which saves you an additional $14 over today’s lead deal.

However, opting for this USB-powered RGB LED strip is a great way to deliver a high-end look to your home theater. That’s right, it just needs a USB port to be powered, and no wall plug is necessary here. Most TVs have at least one USB port on them, and it’s rarely used. This is available at Amazon for $13 Prime shipped, saving you $1 more than even the budget-focused strip above.

Minger RGB LED Strip features:

  • Wide Illumination: 2 rolls of 32.8ft light strips decorate large spaces like room, ceiling, TV wall.
  • 20 Color Options: Adjust brightness, choose colors and light modes, or DIY to light up your room.
  • Dual Control Ways: Remote control and control box provided, control your room colors at ease.
  • Cuttable Design: Adjust the suitable length for room decoration (4 pin connectors not included).

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smart Home

The best in smart home deals and sales.

Minger

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

Hands-on with this Amazon Choice pressure washer
Take up to $400 off Apple’s prev-gen. iPad Pro in...
Elgato's Ring Light upgrades your streaming setup
Amazon Holiday Deal Dash starts Black Friday countdown
Show More Comments

Related

New low

QNAP’s high-end 6-bay NAS packs dual 2.5GbE, expandable RAM, more at a low of $519

$519 Learn More
30% off

This instant meat thermometer includes a leave-in probe for under $14 (30% off)

$14 Learn More
From $40

Cooler Master’s RGB gaming headset returns to Amazon low at $80, more from $40

Save now Learn More
Save 60%

Timbuk2’s weatherproof Especial Medio Backpack is $70 off, more from $15

From $15 Learn More

LEGO’s 2020 Holiday Toy Book details this year’s top creations, new winter builds, more

Read more Learn More
30% off

Discover now 30% off + more early Black Friday magazine deals from $5/yr.

$5+ Learn More
Save $21

De’Longhi Dragon Heater hits 2020 Amazon low of $83 (Save $21)

$83 Learn More
Upgrade now

Monprice’s 5.1-Ch. sound system upgrades your home theater for $150

$150 Learn More