Add Minger’s 66-foot RGB LED strip to your home at 30% off, now $28 shipped

Minger Official (100% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 66-foot RGB LED Strip for $27.99 shipped with the code QHK5CZSL and when you clip the on-page coupon. Down from $40, today’s deal saves you $12 and is the best available. You’ll find two individual 32.8-foot RGB LED strip rolls here, which allow you to run the lights in multiple directions at once. Each strip is cut-to-fit, so you can even make them shorter if you need to. Inside the box, there’s a remote that changes the color, brightness, and much more, giving you full control over these LEDs. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

This 16.4-foot RGB LED strip is perfect for those on tighter budgets. You’ll find that it isn’t nearly as long as today’s lead deal, but, overall, shares a similar feature set. The best part is that it’s available for just $14 Prime shipped, which saves you an additional $14 over today’s lead deal.

However, opting for this USB-powered RGB LED strip is a great way to deliver a high-end look to your home theater. That’s right, it just needs a USB port to be powered, and no wall plug is necessary here. Most TVs have at least one USB port on them, and it’s rarely used. This is available at Amazon for $13 Prime shipped, saving you $1 more than even the budget-focused strip above.

Minger RGB LED Strip features:

Wide Illumination: 2 rolls of 32.8ft light strips decorate large spaces like room, ceiling, TV wall.

20 Color Options: Adjust brightness, choose colors and light modes, or DIY to light up your room.

Dual Control Ways: Remote control and control box provided, control your room colors at ease.

Cuttable Design: Adjust the suitable length for room decoration (4 pin connectors not included).

