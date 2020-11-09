These Philips Wake-Up Lights simulate the sunrise from $40 (Save up to 25%)

Amazon currently offers the Philips Wake-Up Light Alarm Clock with Sunrise Simulation for $99.28 shipped. Down from its $120 going rate, today’s offer saves you $21 and marks a new 2020 low. This Philips wake-up light is just as ideal for helping you to start the day on the right side of the bed as it is for helping with seasonal affective disorder. It features built-in sunrise and simulation to help you drift off to sleep as well as wake up to one of its 20 brightness settings. There’s also built-in wake-up sounds, an integrated radio, and more. Over 770 customers have left a 4.2/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Also on sale today, Amazon has the Philips SmartSleep Wake-Up Light for $39.95. Down from $50, today’s offer is matching our previous mention for the the second-best to date at Amazon and comes within $5 of the all-time low. This one ditches the sunset functionality and isn’t quite as capable for doubling as a light therapy lamp. But if it’s a more affordable way to wake up each morning, this will do the trick. Over 3,800 customers have left a 4.3/5 star rating.

While you’re upgrading the nightstand, be sure to swing by this morning’s smartphone accessories roundup. We’re tracking a collection of discounts on chargers as well as other iPhone and Android essentials. Plus, our coverage of the latest Anker sale at Amazon has plenty of deals from $14, too.

Philips Wake-Up Light features:

Light therapy lamp and sunrise alarm clock for improving your sleep, energy, and well- being. Only Philips wake-up light alarm clocks are clinically proven to help you wake up feeling more refreshed. To set the clock time, choose between a 12-hour and a 24-hour clock and then adjust the time

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!