Score Arlo Pro 2 with Arlo Base Station for just $90 at Amazon + Newegg ($160 value)

Update 11/9 @ 1:55 PM: Amazon is now offering the Arlo Pro 2 1-camera System for $89.99 shipped. Matched at Newegg.

Newegg is currently offering an Arlo Pro 2 1-camera System for $99.99 shipped with the code NVLTDQSL247 at checkout. For comparison, you’d normally pay $110 from third-parties at Amazon for the Pro 2 camera in refurbished condition, and the base station went for $60 before selling out there. Today’s deal saves you up to $70 and is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked in a while. Arlo’s Pro 2 camera offers crisp 1080p video recording either to the cloud or local storage. It’s IP65 waterproof and you’ll even find up to 6-months of battery life on a single charge. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Looking for something to cover the inside of your house? Check out eufy’s 2K Indoor Cam 2-camera kit for $70 shipped at Amazon. You’ll find HomeKit compatibility in tow here, allowing you to tie these cameras in with the rest of your smart home. Plus, with 2K recording, it offers a higher quality image than you’ll find in today’s lead deal.

However, opting for Wyze Cam saves even more. For just $26 shipped, this camera offers 1080p recording, local and cloud storage, and a slim build. No HomeKit is available here, and you’ll have to plug it into power for it to work. But, for those on tighter budgets, it works great to keep an eye on your home while away.

Arlo Pro 2 features:

  • 100% Wire-Free, Rechargeable Battery Operated
  • HD 1080p Video, 130-Degree Angle Lens
  • Free Arlo Basic 7-Day Cloud Storage Recording
  • Night Vision, Advanced 2-Way Audio
  • IP 65 Weatherproof for In/Outdoor
  • Activity Zones Motion & Sound Detection, PIR Sensor

