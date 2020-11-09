Stay warm and cozy during this fall with Slanket, now $30

-
Home Goods
Get this deal Reg. $35 $30

What is better than spending an evening on the couch and binge-watching your favorite Netflix series? The Slanket® Blanket with Sleeves is the perfect addition to any couch. Cozy up during colder seasons with this sleeved soft blanket for $29.99 (Reg. $34) at 9to5Toys Specials.

What do you get when you combine an oversize fleece blanket with a pair of sleeves? You get the original blanket with sleeves, the Slanket.

This super plush lightweight microfiber fleece is big enough to cover your entire body with its 80”x60” design. One of the Slanket’s best features is the nifty foot pocket. This design feature makes sure your entire is covered; say goodbye to the days of cold feet.

When are you are done using it, the Slanket neatly folds into itself in the form of a couch cushion.

Get a Slanket® Blanket with Sleeves in coral, yellow strip, chocolate, gray, patriotic, and hunter green for $29.99 at 14% off the MSRP.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

About the Author

Hands-on with this Amazon Choice pressure washer
Take up to $400 off Apple’s prev-gen. iPad Pro in...
Elgato's Ring Light upgrades your streaming setup
Amazon Holiday Deal Dash starts Black Friday countdown
Show More Comments

Related

Nordstrom’s Holiday Gift Guide: Find gifts for everyone in your family

Learn More
Reg. $80

Score a Cuisinart Griddler and Panini Press at $59 for the holidays (Reg. $80)

$59 Learn More
Reg. $200

Lenovo’s S330 Chromebook falls to best price in 8 months at $199 (Save 20%)

$199 Learn More
Reg. $600

Hyper Electric Bikes are $398 shipped with 20-miles of range (Reg. $600)

$398 Learn More
50% off

Amazon’s offering Anne Klein watches from $27 shipped, today only

$27 Learn More
Up to 33% off

LEGO’s 2,200-piece Technic Volvo Hauler sees first discount to $215, more from $24

From $24 Learn More
Reg. $1+

Today’s Android app deals + freebies: Despotism 3k, YoWindow Weather, more

FREE+ Learn More
$90

Score Arlo Pro 2 with Arlo Base Station for just $90 at Amazon + Newegg ($160 value)

$70 off Learn More