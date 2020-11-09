UGG Veteran’s Day Sale takes up to 30% off boots, sneakers, slippers , more from $11

The UGG Veteran’s Day Sale takes up to 30% off new markdowns including sneakers, boots, loafers, slippers, apparel, accessories, and more. Prices are as marked. Standard shipping prices apply and vary. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the men’s Caulder Boots. Originally priced at $200, however during the sale you can find them for $140. These boots were designed to keep your feet warm in very low temperatures and they’re waterproof. This is a great way to elevate your winter look and would make a nice option for holiday gifting. You can choose from two versatile color options and they’re rated 4.5/5 stars. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

For women, the Elowen Boots are stylish and versatile to wear with leggings or jeans alike. Originally priced at $140, however during the sale you can find them for $98. The fluffy collar adds a plush comfort and they’re also available in three color options.

Our top picks for women include:

Also, be sure to check out the Merrell Merry and Bright Sale that’s offering up to 30% off winter apparel as well as 20% off boots.

