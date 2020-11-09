Treadmill and exercise bike deals await at Amazon from $184 (Up to $107 off)

Amazon is offering the XTERRA Fitness TR150 Folding Treadmill for $291.97 shipped. That’s $107 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked in 2020 by $47. This treadmill boasts a large 16- by 50-inch surface that aims to provide plenty of room to walk or run. Speeds can be adjusted from 0.5 to 10 MPH and a 5-inch display makes it easy to read your current incline, time, distance, calories, pulse, and more. Rated 4.3/5 stars. Continue reading to find more exercise equipment priced from $184.

Also on sale at Amazon is the Sunny Health & Fitness Magnetic Recumbent Exercise Bike for $183.99 shipped. That’s $66 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest 2020 offer we have tracked by $16. Unlike many exercise bikes, this unit delivers a unique “step-through design” that means riders won’t have to lift their leg up and over a bar when starting their workout. There are eight levels of magnetic resistance available, making it a cinch to shake up your workout routine. An on-board computer is able to calculate a rider’s BMI, serve up your room’s temperature, and more. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Also, let’s not forget that those of you with less space to work with can snag Sunny Health & Fitness’ Exercise Bike at $115. Believe it or not, this price shaves 42% off, making now an excellent time to strike. A built-in digital monitor showcases your workout time, speed, calories burned, pulse rate, and the list goes on.

XTERRA Fitness TR150 Folding Treadmill features:

  • Large 16″ X 50″ Walking/running surface
  • Large 5 inch LCD display is easy to read and keeps you updated on speed, incline, time, distance, calories, and pulse
  • Speed range 0. 5 -10 MPH allows for users of all fitness levels.Pull the knob to release the deck to fold or unfold

