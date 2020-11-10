Add a Vantrue dash cam to your car at up to 40% off starting from $52

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is taking 35% or more off a selection of Venture Dash Cams starting at $52 shipped. Amongst all of the discounts, our top pick is on the Vantrue N2 Pro Uber Dual Dash Cam at $119.99. Down from its $200 going rate, today’s offer amounts to 40% in savings, beats our previous mention by $5, and marks a new 2020 low. This dash cam sports two sensors for keeping tabs on the road at 1440p or inside your car as well at 1080p. Added features like a 1.5-inch display, night vision, seamless loop recording, and more make the cut, as well. Over 5,800 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Other Vantrue Dash Cams on sale:

Many of the discounted dash cams support having a built-in microSD card for storing recordings, which makes today’s storage Gold Box from $12 worth a look. You’ll find microSD cards and plenty more from brands like Seagate, Western Digital, and PNY, all at up to 30% off.

Vantrue N2 Pro Uber Dual Dash Cam features:

Stable performance thanks to advanced NOVATEK NT96660 processor, powerful Sony Starvis CMOS, 4 infrared LEDs and other features, longer lifespan high end dash cam than other cheaper dash cams. Unlike typical dash cams that utilize Sony sensors for both cameras, the N2 Pro uses a better OV4689 sensor for its front camera to ensure the best visibility.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!