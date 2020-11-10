Upgrade your home network with 802.11ac Wi-Fi routers + range extenders from $45

Newegg is currently offering the ASUS 802.11ac 1.9Gb/s Wi-Fi Router for $92.99 shipped with the code EMCGGGD59 at checkout. For comparison, you’d normally pay $109 at Amazon and today’s deal marks a new low that we’ve tracked. You’ll find dual-band 802.11ac connectivity here, providing up to a combined 1.9Gb/s networking speed. AiMesh technology allows you to connect this router to other compatible models to deliver an “expansive and seamless Wi-Fi experience.” On the back, you’ll find a single Gigabit WAN port, as well as four 1GbE networking jacks to further expand your connectivity options. Rated 4.1/5 stars. Looking for other networking gear? Head below for several other great choices.

More networking deals:

Now that you have your wireless network squared away, why not upgrade your wired storage solution? QNAP’s high-end 6-bay NAS offers dual 2.5GbE, expandable RAM, and much more at a low of $519. You’ll find the ability to have up to 96TB of raw storage here, which ensures you can keep all devices at home properly backed up at all times.

More about ASUS’ Wi-Fi Router:

Dual band 802.11AC – utilize 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz bands to provide the best connections and speeds up to a combined 1900 Mbps

Asus AiMesh technology – connect with other AiMesh compatible routers to create an expansive and seamless Wi-Fi experience.

Maximum flexibility- suit your needs by using the AC1900 as either an AiMesh Node, access point, media bridge, or as a Wi-Fi extender that works perfectly with all routers.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!