AmazonBasics 8-Sheet Paper and Credit Card Shredder hits all-time low at $27

Amazon is now offering its AmazonBasics 8-Sheet Cross-Cut Paper and Credit Card Shredder for $27.30 shipped. Regularly $40 or more, this is a new Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find. Meeting P-3 security level standards, this model will make short work of up to eight sheets of paper at a time (“no need to remove staples or small paper clips”) or even credit cards. Features include a 4.1-gallon bin, a 3-mode control switch (auto, off, reverse), 8.7-inch paper-entry width, and more. Rated 4+ stars from over 77,000 Amazon customers. More details below.

Just for comparison sake, today’s lead deal on 8-sheet model is actually a few bucks under the normally more affordable 6-sheet model at $31. A quick browse through Amazon highlights just how notable the $27+ price tag actually is as you’ll have a hard time finding anything comparable for less. While you won’t need them for quite a while, you could use your savings here to score some AmazonBasics Paper Shredder Sharpening and Lubricant Sheets at under $8 Prime shipped to breathe new life into your machine down the line.

While we are talking home office gear, check out this deal on Brother’s P-Touch Cube Label Maker, this morning’s Smartphone Accessories roundup, and today’s Amazon Gold Box storage sale from $12. The Staples Black Friday ad preview, along with the rest of the Black Friday ad leaks, is great way to get an idea of some of the upcoming sales in the category as well.

More on the AmazonBasics 8-Sheet Paper Shredder:

Cross-cut shred size: turns paper into small confetti-like pieces measuring 3/16 by 1-27/32 inches (5 by 47 mm); meets security level P-3 standards

Sheet capacity: shreds up to 8 sheets of 20-pound bond paper at a time (no need to remove staples or small paper clips); also destroys credit cards (one at a time)

Run time and thermal protection: 3 minutes on / 30 minutes off; if shredder runs continuously beyond the max run time, it will automatically shut off to protect the motor from overheating

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!