Amazon’s Activewear Sale offers Champion, Jockey, Gold Toe, more from $7 Prime shipped

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 30% off its in-house activewear brands as well as Champion, Jockey, Gold Toe, and, more. Our top pick from this sale is the Peak Velocity Men’s Lightweight Training Pants for $27.30 shipped. Regularly priced at $45, that’s an Amazon all-time low. These pants are great for workouts or lounging. Its all black appearance is sleek and versatile to pair with an array of tights. Rated 4.3/5 stars. Head below the jump to find even more deals or you can shop the entire sale here.
Another notable deal is the Gold Toe 6-Pack Quarter Athletic Socks that are currently marked down to $13.62 and regularly are priced at $20. These socks would make a perfect stocking stuffer idea and they’re nice to pair with all of your fall or winter boots. With over 7,700 reviews, they’re rated 4.7/5 stars.
Finally, be sure to get ahead of your holiday shopping by checking out our fashion guide with an array of top brand deals today.
Our top picks for men include:
- Peak Velocity Training Pants for $27 (Reg. $45)
- Gold Toe 6-Pack Quarter Athletic Socks $14 (Reg. $20)
- Gilden Cotton Crew Socks 10-Pack $12 (Reg. $17)
- Peak Velocity Athletic Bomber Jacket $48 (Reg. $69)
- Starter Pullover Hoodie $15 (Reg. $30)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Starter Therma-Star Leggings $13 (Reg. $25)
- Core 10 Fitted Bomber Jacket $32 (Reg. $45)
- Starter Waterproof Jacket $25 (Reg. $50)
- Starter 19-inch Duffel Bag $10 (Reg. $20)
- Starter Compression Top $10 (Reg. $20)
- …and even more deals…
