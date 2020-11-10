Amazon’s Activewear Sale offers Champion, Jockey, Gold Toe, more from $7 Prime shipped

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 30% off its in-house activewear brands as well as Champion, Jockey, Gold Toe, and, more. Our top pick from this sale is the Peak Velocity Men’s Lightweight Training Pants for $27.30 shipped. Regularly priced at $45, that’s an Amazon all-time low. These pants are great for workouts or lounging. Its all black appearance is sleek and versatile to pair with an array of tights. Rated 4.3/5 stars. Head below the jump to find even more deals or you can shop the entire sale here.

Another notable deal is the Gold Toe 6-Pack Quarter Athletic Socks that are currently marked down to $13.62 and regularly are priced at $20. These socks would make a perfect stocking stuffer idea and they’re nice to pair with all of your fall or winter boots. With over 7,700 reviews, they’re rated 4.7/5 stars.

Finally, be sure to get ahead of your holiday shopping by checking out our fashion guide with an array of top brand deals today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

