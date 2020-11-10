The ASUS ROG Zephyrus laptop has a RTX 2060, 240Hz display, more for $1,199

The Microsoft Store is offering the ASUS ROG Zephyrus G15 Gaming Laptop with 2.9GHz Ryzen 7/16GB/1TB (GA502IV-XS76) for $1,199 shipped. For comparison, it has a list price of $1,399, goes for $1,349 at Amazon, and today’s deal is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked all-time. You’ll find the latest-generation Ryzen 7 4800HS here paired up with 16GB of RAM, a 1TB SSD, and NVIDIA’s RTX 2060 graphics card. All of this combines to offer a killer mobile gaming and workstation machine. Plus, the 240Hz display offers an ultra-high refresh rate for fast-paced games. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Step down in specs to the Acer Nitro 5 gaming laptop with 2.4GHz i5/8GB/256GB for $600 shipped to save some money. You’ll most notably lose out on the high-end power that today’s lead deal offers, though if that’s not a necessity for your workflow, then you might as well save an additional 50%.

If you just need something to browse Facebook, answer emails, and play Google Stadia, be sure to check out these early Black Friday Chromebooks. Pricing starts at $169 and you’ll find several models on sale right now.

ASUS ROG Zephyrus G15 Laptop features:

Play on the go like you’ve never played before with the streamlined, ultra-thin ROG Zephyrus G15. Packing a real wallop in the hardware department, this gaming laptop boasts generous battery life and Type-C charging to match its horsepower. Plus, the lightning fast IPS-level display brings silky-smooth visuals to every intense firefight or cinematic moment.

