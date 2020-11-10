A 60-second setup headlines Coleman’s 8-Person Tent: $219 (Reg. $310)

Amazon is offering the Coleman 8-Person Tent for $218.85 shipped. That’s $91 off the typical rate there and among the best pricing we’ve tracked in months. If you like having a spacious setup when camping, this Coleman tent may be calling your name. It measures 14 by 10 feet and can fit four queen size airbeds inside. Even better, this unit boasts 60-second setup thanks to pre-attached poles. With an interior height of up to 79 inches, most will be able to stand up in this tent with no crouching required. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Today’s savings leave you with enough left over to take Kershaw’s framelock-assisted knife along at $35. Buyers will receive a sleek-looking Kershaw knife that boasts a 3-inch black-oxide coated blade. It’s comprised of 8Cr13MoV stainless steel and when closed measures just 3.75 inches.

For those of you that prefer a more civilized camping experience, be sure to check out yesterday’s coverage of IKEA’s tiny house. It features a 187-square-foot layout, sustainable design, and much more. As you would expect, it’s outfitted with a bunch of the company’s popular furnishings and many will agree that the finished product looks great. See photos and learn more right here.

Coleman 8-Person Tent features:

Spacious 14 feet x 10 feet tent fits 4 queen size airbeds, Polyguard 2X double thick fabric stands up to the rigors of the outdoors

WeatherTec features include a tub floor with welded corners, protected seams, and covered zippers to keep water out; integrated rainfly provides extra weather protection

Instant setup in about 60 seconds thanks to pre attached poles

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!