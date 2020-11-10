Govee dusk to dawn LED bulbs offer budget-focused upgrades for as low as $3 per bulb

Govee US (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a 2-pack of its 800-lumen Dusk to Dawn LED Light Bulbs for $9.99 Prime shipped with the code TZU78M24 at checkout. While it can get quite expensive to add smart lights to each fixture in your home, these offer a similar function at a budget-friendly price. The built-in photocell sensor knows when it gets dark outside and when the sun comes up. Govee uses this information to automatically turn the lights on at dusk and off at dawn. I’ve been using the 1,000-lumen variant from Govee for the past several months and absolutely love it. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Need more than two bulbs? Head below for another great deal.

We also spotted that Govee US via Amazon is offering a 6-pack of its 600-lumen Dusk to Dawn LED Light Bulbs for $17.69 Prime shipped with the code 4KGPUVFD and when you clip the on-page coupon. Normally $26, today’s deal is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked and drops it to just under $3 per bulb. While these aren’t quite as bright as the bulbs above, you’re paying under $3 each here instead of the $5 each the 800-lumen models go for on sale. However, the same dusk to dawn technology exists here, delivering a killer experience at a budget-friendly price. Rated 4.7/6 stars.

If you don’t need the dusk to dawn function of today’s lead deals, opt for this 2-pack of AmazonBasics LED bulbs. They offer 800-lumens each and you can get them for just $3.50 per bulb, making it more budget-focused than the 2-pack of Govee bulbs above.

Govee Dusk to Dawn LED Bulb features:

Auto On/Off LED Bulb: Built-in smart photocell, light sensor control, automatically turn on at night (＜15Lux), turn off in daytime (＞35Lux ). Illuminating a bright night for you.

Energy Saving: 9W equivalent to 70W traditional light bulb, providing 800lm saving 90% energy, same enjoyment, sharply decrease your electricity costs.

Longer Lifetime: Govee light bulb provides 30,000 hours lifetime, made of PC material , meet the LED chip unique cool requirements. It can solve the hassle of frequent bulb replacement.

