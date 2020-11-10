LectroFan Sleep/Sound Machine hits Amazon all-time low at $30.50 (Reg. $50)

Amazon is now offering the Adaptive Sound Technologies LectroFan White Noise Sound Machine for $30.65 shipped. Regularly closer to $50, today’s deal a couple bucks below our previous mention and a new Amazon all-time low. Designed to provide a soothing ambiance of noise to drown out distracting background sound and more, this is an ideal relaxation, meditation, or sleeping companion. It features two fan sounds as well as 10 ambient noise variations as well as volume control and more to customize your experience. Everything is powered over USB or the included AC cable. Rated 4+ stars from over 7,700 Amazon customers. More details below.

Buy with confidence. Lectrofan is designed in the USA and backed by a 1,000 day satisfaction guarantee.

Provides ten fan sounds and ten ambient noise variations, including White noise, Pink noise and brown noise

Helps block disruptive environmental noises so you or your little one can fall asleep with ease

Safe, solid-state design is powered by AC or USB and dynamically creates unique, non-repeating sounds with no moving parts

