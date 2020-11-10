LectroFan Sleep/Sound Machine hits Amazon all-time low at $30.50 (Reg. $50)

Amazon is now offering the Adaptive Sound Technologies LectroFan White Noise Sound Machine for $30.65 shipped. Regularly closer to $50, today’s deal a couple bucks below our previous mention and a new Amazon all-time low. Designed to provide a soothing ambiance of noise to drown out distracting background sound and more, this is an ideal relaxation, meditation, or sleeping companion. It features two fan sounds as well as 10 ambient noise variations as well as volume control and more to customize your experience. Everything is powered over USB or the included AC cable. Rated 4+ stars from over 7,700 Amazon customers. More details below. 

If you’re looking for something even more portable that is also geared towards babies, check out the Project Nursery Portable Sound Machine at $13 Prime shipped instead. This one includes built-in lullabies as well as white noise, waves, and rain sounds in an even more portable, AAA-battery-powered form-factor. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,600 Amazon customers. 

Otherwise, just score a $10 package of sleeping earplugs or this freebie iOS sleep app and call it a day. 

You’ll also want to check out these ongoing offers on the Philips Wake-Up Lights from $40. We are also tracking some big-time holiday apparel sales including sleepwear at J.Crew and GAP, plus much more right here

More on the LectroFan White Noise Sound Machine:

  • Buy with confidence. Lectrofan is designed in the USA and backed by a 1,000 day satisfaction guarantee.
  • Provides ten fan sounds and ten ambient noise variations, including White noise, Pink noise and brown noise
  • Helps block disruptive environmental noises so you or your little one can fall asleep with ease
  • Safe, solid-state design is powered by AC or USB and dynamically creates unique, non-repeating sounds with no moving parts

