Microsoft is currently running an early Black Friday $5 movie sale. One of our favorites is Liar Liar with Jim Carrey, which normally goes for $15 at Google Play. In Liar Liar, a fast-talking attorney, habitual liar, and divorced father is someone who built his career off of lying. Through a series of events, Fletcher wishes that he could go a full day without telling a single lie…but he never expected that wish to come true. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Head below for more of our favorites, or swing over through Microsoft’s landing page to view everything on sale. Also, don’t miss that Amazon has a massive $5 early Black Friday movie sale which we’ve also detailed down below.

More $5 movies at Microsoft:

We are also tracking a number of movie sales at Amazon this week, offering some of your favorite flicks for just $5 each. Our top pick here is Oblivion with Tom Cruise. For comparison, you’d normally spend $10 or more on this movie at Google Play. You’ll find both Tom Cruise and Morgan Freeman here, where this cinematic masterpiece follows a lone repairman on a near-ruined future Earth. There, he finds himself questioning everything as he fights to save humanity. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

$5 early Black Friday movie sale at Amazon:

Still looking for something else to expand your movie library with? Well, Apple is celebrating its event day with a slew of $5 titles from a plethora of genres. Whether you’re wanting to watch Godzilla, Inception, or Spaceballs, there’s plenty on sale, so be sure to take a look.

More about Liar Liar:

Fletcher Reede, a fast talking attorney, habitual liar, and divorced father is an incredibly successful lawyer who has built his career by lying. He has a habit of giving precedence to his job and always breaking promises to be with his young son Max, but Fletcher lets Max down once too often, for missing his own son’s birthday party. But until then at 8:15 Max has decided to make an honest man out of him as he wishes for one whole day his dad couldn’t tell a lie. When the wish comes true all Fletcher can do is tell the truth and cannot tell one lie. Uh-oh for Fletcher Reede.

