Samsung’s 3.1-ch. soundbar drops to Amazon low at $208 shipped

Amazon is offering the Samsung 3.1-channel Soundbar (HW-T650) for $207.99 shipped. Down from $400, today’s deal matches our last mention for the all-time low and is nearly 50% off. If you’re planning on spending some time in your home theater this holiday season, be sure you have a solid sound system to go with it. This soundbar offers 3D surround sound, which utilizes DTS Virtual X to “turn your living room into a home theater.” There’s a built-in center speaker here, which is something that most soundbars in this price range just don’t offer. Plus, the dedicated subwoofer helps you to actually feel the audio in movies like explosions, gunshots, and the like. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Leverage some of your savings to pick up Samsung’s official 2-channel rear speaker upgrade. These speakers connect to a wireless receiver that pairs with your soundbar, which allows your system to offer full 5.1-channel surround sound. For just $100, this is a must-have for anyone who buys today’s lead deal. Plus, it’s a #1 best-seller at Amazon, so you know it’s a great buy.

Do you have a receiver for your home theater setup? Well, Monoprice currently has its 5.1-channel speaker setup down to $150. This is built to be used with a dedicated A/V receiver and isn’t stand-alone, like today’s lead deal. However, this will likely provide an overall better quality experience since it’ll have more channel separation thanks to the fact that each speaker is separate from the other.

More about Samsung’s 3.1-Ch. Soundbar:

3D SURROUND SOUND – Sound that wraps around you The captivating experience of DTS Virtual X turns your living room into a theater Powerful 3D surround sound comes to life by recreating sound that makes you feel like you’re inside the scene

BUILT-IN CENTER SPEAKER – Center channel for clear dialogue Never miss a word Experience crystal clear dialogue with a dedicated center channel speaker

MULTI-CONNECTION – Connect listen enjoy Bluetooth multi connection Connect two different smart devices at the same time so you can seamlessly switch between devices Bluetooth TV connection Connect via Bluetooth and enjoy your favorite content without unsightly cables HDMI Connect your your devices via HDMI for a rich audio experience

POWERFUL BASS – Deep rich bass Feel the action and the beat of the music with the rich bass from the wireless subwoofer

ONE REMOTE CONTROL – A world of sound with one remote One remote is all you need Control key soundbar functions like power volume and even sound effects with the Samsung TV remote — right from your TV

