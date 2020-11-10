Xbox gift cards now 10% off for Series X launch day + more from $9

We have spotted some notable deals on discounted credit today including Xbox gift cards. While most gamers are busy refreshing listing pages in hopes of scoring an Xbox Series X today, Best Buy is offering 10% off various denominations of Xbox gift cards starting from just $9. This is a great time to score some essentially free cash to spend on digital games for your new (or current) system and more. These deals are only available today so jump in while you can. Then head below for even more gift card deals from adidas, Fanatics, Twitch, and more. 

More gift card deals:

These discounted gift cards can be particularly valuable at this time of year when just about everything is getting marked down. We have seen our fair share of gift card offers advertised in this year’s Black Friday ads, including these upcoming iTunes and Xbox price drops, but having some in your pocket ahead of the holiday sales can yield even deeper deals. Today’s adidas card, for example, will go a long way during the popular brand’s upcoming holiday sales and be sure to browse through the adidas holiday gift guide to prepare. 

More on adidas gift cards:

$50 Xbox Digital Gift Card:An entire universe of entertainment options is at your fingertips with Xbox LIVE. Redeem the $50 Microsoft Token in the Xbox LIVE Marketplace to instantly access a vast selection of downloadable content, including games and add-ons, HD movies and TV shows, avatar gear and more, right through your Xbox 360.

