23andMe and AncestryDNA kits now starting from $59 (Up to $100 off)

Woot via Amazon is offering the 23andMe Health + Ancestry Service Kit for $99 shipped. That’s $100 or 50% off the going rate, matching the Amazon all-time low, and the best we can find. Unlike some of the more affordable kits out there, this one sources over 2,000 regions to offer up comprehensive genetics data as well as wellness, traits, and health reports. It includes the DNA relative finder and requires no additional lab fees after your initial purchase. Rated 4+ stars from over 12,000 customers at Amazon where it carries best-seller status. More deals and details below. 

If the 23andMe Health + Ancestry Service is overkill for you, we are still tracking a notable deal on the AncestryDNA genetics test at $59 shipped. Down from the usual $99, this is a 40% price drop and a great deal on another top-notch DNA kit solution. Carrying 4+ star ratings from nearly 28,000 Amazon customers, this is a great option if you don’t need the health, wellness, and traits reports. 

At $59, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a more reputable option for less. In fact, it is the most affordable option we can find from a brand we would recommend at all. 

More on the 23andMe Health + Ancestry Service Kit:

  • Before purchasing, review important information at 23andme.com/test-info
  • HEALTH FEATURES: Know your genes. Own your health. Learn how genetics can influence your chances of developing certain health conditions. Find out if you’re a carrier for certain inherited conditions. Discover what your DNA has to say about your well-being and how it can influence certain lifestyle choices.*
  • ANCESTRY AND TRAITS FEATURES: Know your personal story in a whole new way. Discover your ancestry composition and where in the world your DNA is from across 2000+ regions. Automatically start your Family Tree using your DNA. See what your DNA might have to say about your taste and smell preferences. Discover how DNA can affect your ability to match a musical pitch or whether you hate the sound of chewing.

