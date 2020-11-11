Calvin Klein underwear, apparel, more from $6 Prime shipped at Amazon, today only

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 40% off apparel from Calvin Klein. Our top pick from this sale is the Men’s Microfiber Stretch Multi-Pack Boxer Briefs for $22.58 Prime shipped. Regularly priced at $34, that’s the second lowest rate we’ve seen in over six months. These boxer briefs are infused with stretch to promote comfort and has a smooth waistband. You can also choose from three color options and they would make a great stocking stuffer idea. Rated 4.6/5 stars with over 1,700 reviews. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Calvin Klein and be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.

Another notable deal from this sale is the women’s Chevron Quilted Down Parka Jacket that’s marked down to $68.78. For comparison, this jacket was originally priced at up to $139 and that’s the lowest rate we’ve seen in over a year. This style is perfect for cool weather and the material is highly-packable, which is nice for traveling and storing. It’s also machine washable and the down material promotes warmth. Rated 4.3/5 stars from Amazon customers.

Finally, be sure to check out the Nike Singles Day Sale that’s offering up to 50% off select styles and an extra 20% off your order. This is a great way to get some of your holiday shopping done early with deals on shoes, apparel, and accessories.

Calvin Klein Microfiber Boxer Briefs feature:

Microfiber stretch boxer briefs multipack with soft Calvin Klein logo waistband

Smooth and soft microfiber stretch fabric

Added stretch for maximum comfort and enhanced movement, contour pouch creates a flattering and smooth shape

Packs are available in assorted colors

Durable, comfortable boxer briefs with microfiber stretch fabrication

