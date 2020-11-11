Amazon now offers 50% off Herschel bags/backpacks from $20

Amazon is now offering up to 50% off Herschel bags and backpacks. Starting from $20, everything in today’s sale ships free for Prime members or in orders over $25 with solid 4+ star ratings across the board. One standout here is the Herschel Novel Duffel Bag in black/raven or eclipse/black for $44.99. Regularly in the $80 and $90 range, today’s offer is as much as 50% off and the lowest price we can find. The Novel duffle features classic Herschel box logo branding, polyester lining, and a 10-inch shoulder drop. Great for weekend trips or just heading to the gym, it also has a side-access shoe compartment and 4+ star ratings from over 1,600 Amazon customers. Head below for more Herschel deals from $20

More Amazon Herschel deals:

But there are plenty of early Black Friday and holiday-worthy deals live on bags and backpacks right now. First up, browse through today’s Gold Vera Bradley sale with deals from $8. Then check out these deals on Timbuk2’s Convertible Tote Bag and its weatherproof Especial Medio Backpack, before you dig into its wide-ranging Jump Start Sale at up to 40% off

More on the Herschel Novel Duffel Bag:

The Novel duffle is an ideal weekender that features a functional side-access shoe compartment, keeping footwear separate and easily accessible. 100 Polyester lining…10″ shoulder drop..HERSCHEL COLLECTION: Click on our brand logo at the top of the page to explore the full collection from Herschel Supply.

