Amazon’s offering Vera Bradley MacBook backpacks, duffels, accessories, more from $8

Today only, as part of its Gold Box deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 30% off Vera Bradley handbags, backpacks, duffel bags, and more. One of the most notable deals from this event is the Microfiber Campus Backpack for $86.28 shipped. Regularly priced at $145, that’s an Amazon all-time low. This backpack was designed to be lightweight and features a 15-inch MacBook slot that’s cushioned to help keep it protected. It also has an array of pockets for organization and comes in several color options. Plus, the interior features a fun print and it would be a nice option for traveling, school, work, or even a diaper bag. Rated 4.6/5 stars with over 370 reviews. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

Another standout from this sale is the Vera Bradley Signature Large Duffel Bag that’s marked down to $42. For comparison, this duffel bag is regularly priced at $100. This style features a spacious interior to hold all of your essentials and it’s rated 4.8/5 stars with over 2,000 reviews.

Microfiber Campus Backpack features:

Made from sleek & lightweight microfiber, these solid colors bring style & function to your everyday life

Keep your tech essentials safe with 2 interior mesh slip pockets & a separate zippered laptop compartment for work or school – add in the zippered top closure & fully printed polyester lining & you’re ready to conquer the day

The large front zip compartment features 3 slip pockets, 4 pen pockets, & an ID window to keep your essential supplies organized & quick to access

