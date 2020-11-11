Amazon drops $150 from mid-2020 13-inch MacBook Pro models

-
AmazonAppleBest Mac Deals
Get this deal $150 off $1,349

Following the first discounts on Apple’s new 13-inch MacBook Pro popping up last night, various retailers are now discounting the earlier 2020 models. Amazon is taking $150 off the 13-inch 1.4GHz/8GB/512GB configuration bringing prices down to $1,349. This deal is also available over at B&H. As a comparison, this is just the second time we’ve seen this price at Amazon and today’s deal is one of the best we’ve seen all-time.

Apple’s mid-2020 models delivers 10th generation Intel processors, plus a True Tone Retina display, Touch Bar, and Intel Iris graphics. You’ll get up to 10-hours of battery life alongside the popular redesigned Magic Keyboard. There’s also four Thunderbolt 3 ports available, too. 

Be sure to make the most of today’s deal and pick up a USB-C hub, which will be great for connecting legacy devices. We recommend this model from Anker that delivers multiple USB-A ports for $26. This is a great way to transfer data between older hard drives or create a permanent docking station with accessories you’ve not yet upgraded to USB-C.

Make sure you also jump over to our Apple guide for all of the best deals on iPads, Macs, Apple Watch, and more. That includes a new all-time low this morning on Apple’s latest iPad Pro.

Apple 13-inch MacBook Pro features:

  • Eighth-generation quad-core Intel Core i5 processor
  • Brilliant Retina display with True Tone technology
  • Backlit Magic Keyboard
  • Touch Bar and Touch ID
  • Intel Iris Plus Graphics 645
  • Ultrafast SSD
  • Two Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C) ports

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Apple

Here you'll find all of the best Apple deals across every product category, including Macs, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and more.

Best Mac Deals

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Hands-on with this Amazon Choice pressure washer
Apple’s new MacBooks and Mac mini see first disco...
Elgato's Ring Light upgrades your streaming setup
Amazon Holiday Deal Dash starts Black Friday countdown
Show More Comments

Related

$300 off

Take $300 off Apple’s entry-level 16-inch MacBook Pro

$2,099 Learn More

Green Deals: Greenworks 14-inch 9A Electric Lawn Mower $117, more

Learn More
$150 off

Apple’s 2020 Retina 27-inch iMac hits best price yet at $150 off

$1,649 Learn More
Up to 46%

Today only, complete Harry Potter movie collections on sale from $22

From $22 Learn More
$120 off

Anker’s eufy G30 Edge Robot Vac now $230 for today only at Amazon ($120 off)

$230 Learn More
Reg. $250

Goal Zero’s Nomad 28 Solar Panel sees 40% discount to all-time low of $150

$150 Learn More
Reg. $140

Sun Joe 2000PSI Electric Pressure Washer gets the Gold Box treatment, now $80 ($60 off)

$80 Learn More
35% off

Amazon 1-day Anker sale from $6: Power banks, USB-C cables, charging stands, more

From $6 Learn More