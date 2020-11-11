Amazon drops $150 from mid-2020 13-inch MacBook Pro models

Following the first discounts on Apple’s new 13-inch MacBook Pro popping up last night, various retailers are now discounting the earlier 2020 models. Amazon is taking $150 off the 13-inch 1.4GHz/8GB/512GB configuration bringing prices down to $1,349. This deal is also available over at B&H. As a comparison, this is just the second time we’ve seen this price at Amazon and today’s deal is one of the best we’ve seen all-time.

Apple’s mid-2020 models delivers 10th generation Intel processors, plus a True Tone Retina display, Touch Bar, and Intel Iris graphics. You’ll get up to 10-hours of battery life alongside the popular redesigned Magic Keyboard. There’s also four Thunderbolt 3 ports available, too.

Be sure to make the most of today’s deal and pick up a USB-C hub, which will be great for connecting legacy devices. We recommend this model from Anker that delivers multiple USB-A ports for $26. This is a great way to transfer data between older hard drives or create a permanent docking station with accessories you’ve not yet upgraded to USB-C.

Make sure you also jump over to our Apple guide for all of the best deals on iPads, Macs, Apple Watch, and more. That includes a new all-time low this morning on Apple’s latest iPad Pro.

Apple 13-inch MacBook Pro features:

Eighth-generation quad-core Intel Core i5 processor

Brilliant Retina display with True Tone technology

Backlit Magic Keyboard

Touch Bar and Touch ID

Intel Iris Plus Graphics 645

Ultrafast SSD

Two Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C) ports

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!