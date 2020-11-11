Amazon reduces Bosch’s 34-piece Bit Set to $13.50 (Save 30%)

Amazon is offering the Bosch 34-Piece Bit Set (MS4034) for $13.47 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 30% off what it’s been fetching there and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked since March. If some of your bits have gone missing or are beginning to show some wear, now is a solid time to refresh. Buyers of this set garner not only drill bits, but also driving solutions too. There’s even some sockets and a handy carrying case that keeps everything organized and protected. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

If you only need the basics, consider grabbing SKIL’s 33-piece Screwdriver Bit Set instead. You’ll only have to spend $6, which is less than half the price of the deal above. It’s value-packed at this price with a nice combination that bundles most of the common bit sizes. Keeping it around is bound to help you tackle a lot of standard projects.

And that’s not all, right now you can swing by yesterday’s post to find a nice selection of SKIL tool discounts at Amazon. Leading the pack is SKIL’s 5-Tool Combo at $162. This deal works out to $87 off typical pricing plus there’s more from $56.

For those DEWALT fans out there, be sure to swing by today’s roundup of certified-refurbished tools. eBay is taking an extra 20% off, making now an exceptional time to cash in and save. Our top pick is DEWALT’s 20V MAX 4-Tool Combo Kit at $216, but if that’s not up your alley there are many other deals in store in our fresh roundup.

Bosch 34-piece Bit Set features:

  • This mixed set includes a wide variety of both driver bits and drill bits as well as a selection of accessories to help assist in a number of drilling and fastening applications
  • The included driver bits feature designs to lessen damage to the screw head and provide better bit gripping power. The split drill bit tips provide easy drilling starts and are ideal for a variety of applications such as wood, metal, masonry and more
  • With such a wide variety of bits and accessory options, this set is deal for everyday tasks from the garage to the workshop to the home

