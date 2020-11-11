Eveready’s 4-pack of LED flashlights come with batteries for just $2 each

-
AmazonHome GoodsEveready
Get this deal $2 each $8.50

Amazon is offering the Eveready LED Flashlight Multi-Pack with Batteries for $8.34 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. Down from $11, today’s deal saves 24% and is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time. In this bundle you’ll score two smaller flashlights, two larger models, and batteries for all. Both flashlights offers 25-lumens of brightness and can run for up to 60-hours on a single set of batteries, making them a great choice to keep in your car door in case of emergency. Rated 4.6/5 stars from thousands.

When it comes to flashlights, this is about as budget-focused as it gets. Those on tighter budgets can pick up a single Eveready LED light for under $4, but that’s double the price of each of today’s lead deal.

However, the Rayovac Pen Flashlight could be the best option for you. It’s ultra-compact, runs off a single AAA battery, and can go everywhere you do without adding extra bulk to your setup. Just keep in mind that this flashlight isn’t bright at all, coming in at just 3-lumens. but, in a pinch, it’s much better than not having a light at all, especially at under $3.

Eveready LED Flashlight features:

  • BRIGHT LED LIGHT LED flashlight produces bright white light for a variety of tasks around the house
  • EASY TO USE the ribbed casing gives you a secure, easy grip; Easy-to-operate, no-hassle switch. Great flashlights for kids; Very easy for all ages to operate.
  • BATTERIES INCLUDED Comes with 2 Eveready D batteries and 4 AA Eveready batteries – so you have power and light when you need it; Great LED flashlights to keep around the house to use as emergency lights; Stay ready for power outages and storms

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

Eveready

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

Hands-on with this Amazon Choice pressure washer
Apple’s new MacBooks and Mac mini see first disco...
Elgato's Ring Light upgrades your streaming setup
Amazon Holiday Deal Dash starts Black Friday countdown
Show More Comments

Related

Green Deals: 32-pack A19 Dimmable LED Light Bulbs $1 each, more

Learn More

New Spider-Man Miles Morales adidas Superstars go on sale next week

Learn More
50% off

KEF’s high-end Q150 bookshelf speakers drop to Amazon low at $300 (50% off)

$300 Learn More
Up to 80% off

Best Singles Day deals: OnePlus smartphones, Anker accessories, drones, more

Shop now Learn More
40% off

Timbuk2’s Jump Start Sale takes up to 40% off its popular styles: MacBook backpacks, more

From $20 Learn More
Save 30%

Amazon reduces Bosch’s 34-piece Bit Set to $13.50 (Save 30%)

$13.50 Learn More
Up to $180 off

Upgrade your desk with 1080p, Super UltraWide 32:9, or 21:9 monitors priced from $100

From $100 Learn More
Podcast

9to5Toys Daily: November 11, 2020

Listen now