Eveready’s 4-pack of LED flashlights come with batteries for just $2 each

Amazon is offering the Eveready LED Flashlight Multi-Pack with Batteries for $8.34 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. Down from $11, today’s deal saves 24% and is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time. In this bundle you’ll score two smaller flashlights, two larger models, and batteries for all. Both flashlights offers 25-lumens of brightness and can run for up to 60-hours on a single set of batteries, making them a great choice to keep in your car door in case of emergency. Rated 4.6/5 stars from thousands.

When it comes to flashlights, this is about as budget-focused as it gets. Those on tighter budgets can pick up a single Eveready LED light for under $4, but that’s double the price of each of today’s lead deal.

However, the Rayovac Pen Flashlight could be the best option for you. It’s ultra-compact, runs off a single AAA battery, and can go everywhere you do without adding extra bulk to your setup. Just keep in mind that this flashlight isn’t bright at all, coming in at just 3-lumens. but, in a pinch, it’s much better than not having a light at all, especially at under $3.

Eveready LED Flashlight features:

BRIGHT LED LIGHT LED flashlight produces bright white light for a variety of tasks around the house

EASY TO USE the ribbed casing gives you a secure, easy grip; Easy-to-operate, no-hassle switch. Great flashlights for kids; Very easy for all ages to operate.

BATTERIES INCLUDED Comes with 2 Eveready D batteries and 4 AA Eveready batteries – so you have power and light when you need it; Great LED flashlights to keep around the house to use as emergency lights; Stay ready for power outages and storms

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!