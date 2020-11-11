Fossil Neutra and Skagen Jorn timepieces are up to 44% off, priced from $46

-
AmazonFashionFossilSkagen
Get this deal Save 44% From $46

Amazon is offering the Fossil Neutra Stainless Steel Watch for $55.94 shipped. That’s $44 off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. This fashionable timepiece is ready for almost any classy outfit you can throw at it. It’s great for wearing to the office, dinner, and the list goes on. It boasts a “minimal, mid-century dial design” and wields a 44mm stainless steel case. Seals throughout ensure it is ready to withstand water from swimming, showering, and more. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Continue reading to find yet another watch on sale.

We’ve also spotted the Skagen Jorn Minimalistic Stainless Steel Watch for $45.93 shipped at Amazon. Note: Stock is running low, but more are on the way. That’s 39% off the amount it has been fetching there and mirrors the previous low we’ve tracked. If simpler styles tend to jump off the page at you, this timepiece could be calling your name. It wields a compact 41mm stainless steel case alongside a basic black and white dial. It can be worn in the pool thanks to its 50-meter water-resistance rating. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

If neither option above features a look that stand out enough, be sure to check out the skeleton dial-equipped Fossil Mechanical Watch we spotted yesterday. It’s still marked down and $38 off, making now a great time to consider adding it to your collection. And that’s now all, swing by and peruse the entire post to find more more styles to choose from.

Fossil Neutra Stainless Steel Watch features:

From desk to dinner, daily commute to world travel, think of the Neutra Chrono as his best-dressed essential. Crafted with a minimal, mid-century dial design, it’s a sleek, pulled-together style that never takes itself too seriously.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

Fossil Skagen

About the Author

Hands-on with this Amazon Choice pressure washer
Apple’s new MacBooks and Mac mini see first disco...
Elgato's Ring Light upgrades your streaming setup
Amazon Holiday Deal Dash starts Black Friday countdown
Show More Comments

Related

Save $192

A skeleton dial adorns Fossil’s $130.50 Mechanical Watch, more styles from $33

From $33 Learn More
Save 20%

Amazon’s Nerf discounts check some gifts off your list early from $8

From $8 Learn More
Up to 40%

Home Depot drops Milwaukee tool prices by as much as 40%, today only

From $10 Learn More

Amazon’s Handmade Collection top picks for 2020: Personalized gifts, holiday decor, more

From $10 Learn More
50% off

Score a year of Peacock Premium streaming for $25 and enjoy NBC classics (50% off)

$25 Learn More
New all-time lows

LEGO Singles Day sale has new all-time lows: Technic Lamborghini $75 off, more

Save up to $75 Learn More
50% off

23andMe and AncestryDNA kits now starting from $59 (Up to $100 off)

$59+ Learn More
App deals!

The 9to5Mac BundleHunt sale features nearly 50 top Mac apps from $1

From $1 Learn More