Fossil Neutra and Skagen Jorn timepieces are up to 44% off, priced from $46

Amazon is offering the Fossil Neutra Stainless Steel Watch for $55.94 shipped. That’s $44 off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. This fashionable timepiece is ready for almost any classy outfit you can throw at it. It’s great for wearing to the office, dinner, and the list goes on. It boasts a “minimal, mid-century dial design” and wields a 44mm stainless steel case. Seals throughout ensure it is ready to withstand water from swimming, showering, and more. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Continue reading to find yet another watch on sale.

We’ve also spotted the Skagen Jorn Minimalistic Stainless Steel Watch for $45.93 shipped at Amazon. Note: Stock is running low, but more are on the way. That’s 39% off the amount it has been fetching there and mirrors the previous low we’ve tracked. If simpler styles tend to jump off the page at you, this timepiece could be calling your name. It wields a compact 41mm stainless steel case alongside a basic black and white dial. It can be worn in the pool thanks to its 50-meter water-resistance rating. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

If neither option above features a look that stand out enough, be sure to check out the skeleton dial-equipped Fossil Mechanical Watch we spotted yesterday. It’s still marked down and $38 off, making now a great time to consider adding it to your collection. And that’s now all, swing by and peruse the entire post to find more more styles to choose from.

Fossil Neutra Stainless Steel Watch features:

From desk to dinner, daily commute to world travel, think of the Neutra Chrono as his best-dressed essential. Crafted with a minimal, mid-century dial design, it’s a sleek, pulled-together style that never takes itself too seriously.

