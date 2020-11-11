Govee’s Wi-Fi RGB LED light strip supports Alexa/Assistant at $18

Govee US (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 16.4-foot Wi-Fi RGB LED Light Strip for $18.19 Prime shipped with the code GEVAXDVE at checkout. Down from $26, this discount saves you 30% and is the best pricing available right now. This Wi-Fi-connected LED light strip supports both Alexa and Assistant, allowing you to change the color, brightness, or power state with nothing more than simple voice commands. Plus, the app allows you to control things without speaking. The best part is that you’ll be able to tie it into your routines with Assistant or Alexa, having it turn on or off when you arrive or leave, or through schedules and other programming. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Should you be on a tighter budget, opting for this USB-powered RGB LED strip is a great way to deliver a high-end look to your home theater. You’ll find that it needs only a single USB port to be powered, negating the normal AC outlet requirement that most LED strips have. Your TV should have at least one USB port free, which makes it clean and easy to utilize this RGB LED strip. You’ll find that this RGB LED strip is available at Amazon for $11 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon, saving you $7 more than even the budget-focused strip above.

While you’re at it, be sure to swing by our smart home guide. It is full of great deals and we’re constantly updating it. Just today, we’ve found Emerson Sensi HomeKit thermostats from $79, a Roomba for $400 ($200 off), an ecobee SmartSensor bundle at $64 (a new low), and much more.

Govee Wi-Fi RGB LED Strip features:

  • Power your lights on/off, adjust brightness, or change colors with Alexa or Google Assistant.
  • The Govee Home app offers you intuitive control and access to 16M colors and 64 Scene modes.
  • With a built-in, sensitive mic, the LED strip lights can sync with your favorite music easily.
  • A Smart Color Picking feature applies photo colors to customize DIY lighting effects.

