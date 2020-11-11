Today only, complete Harry Potter movie collections on sale from $22

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 46% off Harry Potter Complete Collections from $21.99. Free shipping is available with a Prime membership or in orders over $25. Our top pick is the 8-film Blu-ray Collection at $26.99. As a comparison, it typically goes for $50. Today’s offer matches our previous mention as well as the Amazon all-time low. Add all eight Harry Potter films to your collection and relive the entire iconic adventure at Hogwarts. This bundle includes all of the movies on Blu-ray along with various extras, deleted scenes, and more. Rated 4.8/5 stars. Additional deals below.

If you’re fine going the DVD route, you can pick up the 8-film collection for $21.99. It typically sells for $35 with today’s deal matching the Amazon all-time low price. Amazon also has the 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray bundle on sale today at $74.99, which is down from the usual $150 price tag. Check out the entire Gold Box here for all of today’s deals.

For more media deals, hit up yesterday’s huge Apple sale with a number of deals for $5 across a wide range of genres. Microsoft and Amazon are both offering up their own batches of move deals at this time, as well.

Harry Potter Complete Collection features:

When Harry Potter learns on his eleventh birthday that he is, in fact, a wizard, he is quickly swept up into the spellbinding world of Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry alongside new best friends, Ron Weasley and Hermione Granger. He soon discovers, though, that there is a much darker side to the wizarding world than any of them could have imagined. The Harry Potter Complete 8-Film Collection includes:

