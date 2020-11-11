Microsoft’s Rechargeable Battery + USB-C cable for Xbox Series X/S hits $20 (Open box, Orig. $25)

Best Buy is currently offering the Microsoft Rechargeable Battery + USB-C Cable for Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S for $19.99 with free shipping for My Best Buy Elite/Plus members in open box excellent condition. Those who aren’t Elite/Plus will see no-cost shipping on orders of $35 or more. For comparison, it goes for $25 normally, and not only is it rare to find it in stock, but a discount is unheard of. If you haven’t seen, the latest Xbox Series X/S consoles come with an all-new controller that sports a USB-C port. But, sadly, there’s no built-in rechargeable battery. Microsoft remedied this by offering a secondary battery pack that replaces the AA’s inside the controller and allows you to recharge via the USB-C port on the back. Rated 4/5 stars and Best Buy backs this with a return policy that goes through January 16, thanks to holiday shopping windows.

If using the built-in USB-C port isn’t a big deal for you, this dual battery charger for Xbox works with both previous-generation and the latest consoles. It’s available for $18 at Amazon when you clip the on-page coupon. While it won’t use the built-in port to recharge, it does save some cash and offers the ability to power two different controllers at once.

Speaking of Microsoft, did you see that EA Play is now bundled with Game Pass Ultimate? Your console can take advantage of this benefit already, offering the ability to play Star Wars Jedi Fallen order, Sims 4, Madden NFL 20, and much more.

Microsoft Rechargeable Battery + USB-C Cable features:

Keep the action going with the Xbox Rechargeable Battery + USB-C Cable

Recharge while you play or afterwards, even when your Xbox is in standby

The long-lasting rechargeable battery fully charges in under 4 hours

Say goodbye to disposable batteries and interrupted gameplay

