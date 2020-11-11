Microsoft’s Rechargeable Battery + USB-C cable for Xbox Series X/S hits $20 (Open box, Orig. $25)

-
Apps GamesBest BuyMicrosoft
$20

Best Buy is currently offering the Microsoft Rechargeable Battery + USB-C Cable for Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S for $19.99 with free shipping for My Best Buy Elite/Plus members in open box excellent condition. Those who aren’t Elite/Plus will see no-cost shipping on orders of $35 or more. For comparison, it goes for $25 normally, and not only is it rare to find it in stock, but a discount is unheard of. If you haven’t seen, the latest Xbox Series X/S consoles come with an all-new controller that sports a USB-C port. But, sadly, there’s no built-in rechargeable battery. Microsoft remedied this by offering a secondary battery pack that replaces the AA’s inside the controller and allows you to recharge via the USB-C port on the back. Rated 4/5 stars and Best Buy backs this with a return policy that goes through January 16, thanks to holiday shopping windows.

If using the built-in USB-C port isn’t a big deal for you, this dual battery charger for Xbox works with both previous-generation and the latest consoles. It’s available for $18 at Amazon when you clip the on-page coupon. While it won’t use the built-in port to recharge, it does save some cash and offers the ability to power two different controllers at once.

Speaking of Microsoft, did you see that EA Play is now bundled with Game Pass Ultimate? Your console can take advantage of this benefit already, offering the ability to play Star Wars Jedi Fallen order, Sims 4, Madden NFL 20, and much more.

Microsoft Rechargeable Battery + USB-C Cable features:

  • Keep the action going with the Xbox Rechargeable Battery + USB-C Cable
  • Recharge while you play or afterwards, even when your Xbox is in standby
  • The long-lasting rechargeable battery fully charges in under 4 hours
  • Say goodbye to disposable batteries and interrupted gameplay

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

Best Buy

Best Buy is known for supplying deals on every major consumer product category, including gaming, TVs, computers, and more. There's also a strong selection of…

Microsoft

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

Hands-on with this Amazon Choice pressure washer
Apple’s new MacBooks and Mac mini see first disco...
Elgato's Ring Light upgrades your streaming setup
Amazon Holiday Deal Dash starts Black Friday countdown
Show More Comments

Related

Razer unveils two Xbox Series X headsets alongside 13.4-inch laptop with ‘thinnest bezels’

Learn More

Best of 9to5Toys: AirPods hit all-time low, Apple Watch SE from $218.50, LG CX 4K OLED AirPlay 2 TV $650 off, more

Learn More

Green Deals: Anker Powerhouse 200 Solar Generator $196, more

Learn More
Reg. $176

Stylishly refresh your living room with Walker Edison’s Chevron Coffee Table: $141 (Reg. $176)

$141 Learn More
Reg. $200

Score a new 2020 low on Nanoleaf’s 9-panel HomeKit Starter kit at $150 (Save 25%)

$150 Learn More
35% off

Add finishing touches to your DIY projects with this mouse sander kit for $19.50 (35% off)

$19.50 Learn More
Reg. $150

Save $50 or more on Panasonic’s Arc5-Blade Cordless Razor from $95

From $95 Learn More
Reg. $80

New Amazon low greets Ring’s Smart Pathlight Starter Kit at $61.50 (Reg. $80)

$61.50 Learn More