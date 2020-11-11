New Amazon low greets Ring’s Smart Pathlight Starter Kit at $61.50 (Reg. $80)

Amazon is offering the Ring Smart Pathlight Starter Kit for $61.56 shipped. That’s over $18 off the going rate found at retailers like Home Depot and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked. If you’re like me, you own some Ring products and are happy with their performance. Those of you looking to expand your setup can snag a couple of Ring’s smart pathlights at a nice discount. Buyers will receive two solar-powered lights that measure roughly 17-inches tall and 4-inches in diameter. This kit also comes with a bridge that allows owners to group Ring lights together and illuminate one or more when motion has been detected. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

If you can live without the smart bells and whistles associated with Ring deal above, you could snag eight basic solar pathway lights for $20 instead. Not only does it work out to a third of the price, you’ll actually have four times as many lights at your disposal. These have a fashionable lantern-like appearance that should help dress up your pathway.

And for those of you that are aboard the smart home train, we have several notable deals worth checking out. ecobee’s SmartSensor bundle has hit a new low, Emerson’s HomeKit thermostats are down to $79, and iRobot’s Roomba 981 is $200 off. For more smart home deals be sure to bookmark our handy guide for one-click access going forward.

Ring Smart Pathlight Starter Kit features:

Each battery-powered pathlight measures 16.93 inches tall and 4.13 inches in diameter and shines 80 Lumens of brightness on pathways and other areas when motion is detected.

This Starter Kit includes one Ring Bridge to place indoors so you can get notifications, customize settings, and connect to other Ring devices – all from the Ring app.

Pathlights install in minutes with a wire-free design to illuminate your pathway, entryway, or sidewalk.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!