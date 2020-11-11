Oral-B FlossAction Electric Toothbrush now just $18 at Amazon (Reg. $25) + more

Amazon is now offering the Oral-B Vitality FlossAction Electric Rechargeable Toothbrush for $17.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Simply clip the $2 on-page coupon. Regularly as much as $28, it has sold for closer to $25 lately, like it currently fetches at Walmart, and is now at the lowest price we can find. Easily among the most affordable brand name options out there, this model might be simple but it does come with all of the most important features. Those include the built-in 2-minute timer and the rechargeable internal battery as well as compatibility with a wide range of Oral-B brush head replacements. Rated 4+ stars from over 8,700 Amazon customers. Head below for more electric toothbrush deals.

Amazon is also offering the Philips Sonicare HX6810/50 ProtectiveClean 4100 Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush for $34.95 shipped after you clip the on-page coupon. Target has this one for the same price with code BRIGHT5 at checkout, but RedCard holders can knock the price down to $33.20 shipped. Regularly up in the $50 range, this is more than 30% off and the lowest we can find. This one ups the ante from today’s lead deal with a Quadpacer timer, a pressure sensor, 14-day battery life, and more. The Amazon best-seller is rated 4+ stars from over 30,000 Amazon customers.

While we are talking grooming and personal care, be sure to browse thorough our picks for the best men’s colognes to gift this holiday season from $24. Then head over to our fashion deal hub to refresh your holiday wardrobe including this rare Nike sale at up to 70% off.

More on the Oral-B Vitality FlossAction Electric Toothbrush:

Features Micro Pulse Bristles to clean deep between teeth for outstanding plaque removal does not replace flossing

Head rotates side to side in an oscillating manner, while penetrating hard-to-reach areas

2 Minute Timer: Signals after two minutes to help you brush for the recommended brushing time

Compatible with the following replacement toothbrush heads: Cross Action, 3D White, Sensitive Clean, Precision Clean, Floss Action, more

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!