Repair small electronics or build computers with these precision screwdriving kits from $11.50

ORIA Direct (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 142-piece Precision Screwdriver Toolkit for $20.39 Prime shipped in red with the code HA64RVXN at checkout. Opt for the blue colorway for $20.99 Prime shipped. Normally $30 for both colors, today’s deal is within $1 of its all-time low and is the best available. This kit includes everything you’ll need to build a PC, fix a smartphone screen, or work on smaller projects. There’s a plethora of screwdriving tips, spudgers, pry tools, tweezers, and even an organizational pouch to keep everything neat and tidy. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

We also spotted that CriacrDirect (97% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the AMIR 60-in-1 Precision Screwdriver Kit for $11.39 Prime shipped with the code 5M3P728Q at checkout. Down from $19, today’s deal saves you 40% and is the best available. While this doesn’t have the spudgers, tweezers, and other tools, it does give you a jumpstart on small electronics repair with a 60-piece screwdriving kit. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Looking to fix larger items, like household appliances or DIY projects? Well, Home Depot is offering up to 40% off Milwaukee tools, but that ends today. So, if you’re interested in picking up some household tools, this is a great way to do so.

ORIA 142-piece Precision Screwdriving Kit features:

ORIA 142 in 1 precision screwdriver set comes with most of the necessary tools that includes 120 screwdrivers bits, screwdriver handle, magnetic pad, tweezers, opening tools, magnetizer and other tool accessories, which are suitable for daily tool repair and disassembly.

