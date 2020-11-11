Save $50 or more on Panasonic’s Arc5-Blade Cordless Razor from $95

Amazon is now offering the Panasonic Arc5 5-Blade Cordless Electric Razor (ES-LV65-S) for $99.99 shipped. Now matched at Target, RedCard holders can score it for $94.99 shipped. Regularly $150, today’s offer is at least $50 in savings and the lowest price we can find. This one features “five ultra-sharp precision honed 30-degree Nanotech blades,” with a wet/dry design, a multi-flex pivoting head, and built-in sensors to automatically adjust power as needed. It also houses a built-in pop-up trimmer for detailing your mustache, beard, and sideburns and ships with a travel pouch, AC charger, and more. Rated 4+ stars from over nearly 7,400 Amazon customers. 

An obvious alternative to today’s lead deal is the popular Philips OneBade shaving system that’s still seeing a slight discount at $30 shipped on Amazon. The OneBlade Face + Body kit is also still down at $40 shipped. Both of which make great gifts this year and carry stellar ratings from as many as 24,000 Amazon customers. 

While we are talking personal care, check out these deals we spotted on Oral-B electric toothbrushes today starting from just $18 Prime shipped. Then head over to our fashion guide to upgrade your winter wardrobe while you’re at it. 

More on the Panasonic Arc5 5-Blade Cordless Electric Razor:

  • Sharp men’s shaver blades: Panasonic Arc5 men’s electric shaver with five ultra-sharp precision honed 30° Nanotech blades and ultra-thin Arc foil follow facial contours for a quick, close and comfortable shave
  • Wet/Dry electric shaver and trimmer 2 in 1: Built-in pop up trimmer details mustaches, beards and sideburns; Wet/dry waterproof shaver allows for convenient shaving in or out of the shower

