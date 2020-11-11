Polaroid Lab prints photos from your iPhone at $110 (Reg. $129)

Amazon offers the Polaroid Lab Digital to Analog Photo Printer for $109.99 shipped. Down from its $129 going rate, today’s offer comes within $2 of the all-time low, is the second-best we’ve seen to date, and the lowest since June. Polaroid Lab is something of a miniature dark room, converting photos from your smartphone screen to a physical print in seconds. It uses 600 or i-Type film to bring your pictures into the world and a companion app lets you splice photos into multiple prints, apply filters, and more. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 660 customers and you can get a closer look in our launch coverage. More details below.

If you’d rather sidestep using a smartphone altogether, going with the Polaroid Originals Now Instant Camera is a more affordable option to consider at $100. You’ll still bring home much of the old school action, but without the more novel digital to analog features found above. Or if the Polaroid brand isn’t a must, Fujifilm’s Instax Mini 11 Instant Camera at $69 means you can make out for even less.

Regardless of if you end up grabbing the featured Polaroid Lab or one of the more affordable instant cameras, picking up some film with your savings is a great call. This pack of I-Type prints at $16 will do the trick and comes in a variety of different styles ranging from black and white to colored boarders and more.

Polaroid Lab Photo Printer features:

The new Polaroid Lab is your very own desktop darkroom. It uses 100% real film chemistry to expose the digital photos on your phone and process them into a Polaroid picture. Something real, something to hold, something to give. Unleash all the creative power within the Polaroid Lab with the Polaroid Originals companion app. The app connects the Lab to your phone to turn your digital pictures into Polaroid photos you can keep. App available on the Apple App Store or Google Play. App is required for Lab operation.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!