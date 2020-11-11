Sabrent portable SSDs, NVMe storage, more up to 25% off from $90

-
Amazonmac accessoriesSabrent
Get this deal Up to 25% From $90

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Store4PC via Amazon is offering up to 25% off Sabrent solid-state drives. Free shipping is available for all. Our top pick is the Sabrent Rocket Nano 1TB External Solid-State Drive for $119.24. As a comparison, it usually trends closer to $160 at Amazon. Today’s deal is a match of the Amazon all-time low. Notable features here include fast transfer speeds up to 1000MB/s along with support for Macs and PCs. It connects via USB 3.2 and sports a handheld design, as well. Rated 4.5/5 stars. More deals can be found below.

Another standout deal today is the Sabrent 500GB Rocket NVMe Internal Solid-State Drive for $89.99. That’s as much as $30 off the regular going rate and a match of the historic Amazon all-time low. Upgrade your internal storage with a speedy Sabrent SSD that can move up to 5000MB/s. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

You’ll find even more Sabrent storage deals on this landing page over at Amazon. For a more robust option, consider QNAP’s high-end NAS with 6-bays that’s on sale for $519 (Reg. $650). We also still have a number of nice deals on Samsung solid-state storage at this time alongside other brands from $23.

Sabrent Rocket Nano features:

  • SUPPORTS – Designed to work with both Windows and Mac OS, so you can transfer data between almost any computer in the world. Complies with trim, UASP, and firmware is upgradable.
  • PLUG & PLAY – OS independent, and fully bus powered, No drivers required.
  • SPEED – Ultra-fast 10Gbps throughput, low latency and power efficient. At up to 1000MB/s

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

mac accessories

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's…

Sabrent

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Hands-on with this Amazon Choice pressure washer
Apple’s new MacBooks and Mac mini see first disco...
Elgato's Ring Light upgrades your streaming setup
Amazon Holiday Deal Dash starts Black Friday countdown
Show More Comments

Related

Save 25%

WD’s latest My Passport Portable USB-C SSDs are now 25% off from $90

From $90 Learn More
Up to 46%

Today only, complete Harry Potter movie collections on sale from $22

From $22 Learn More
$120 off

Anker’s eufy G30 Edge Robot Vac now $230 for today only at Amazon ($120 off)

$230 Learn More
Reg. $250

Goal Zero’s Nomad 28 Solar Panel sees 40% discount to all-time low of $150

$150 Learn More
Reg. $140

Sun Joe 2000PSI Electric Pressure Washer gets the Gold Box treatment, now $80 ($60 off)

$80 Learn More
35% off

Amazon 1-day Anker sale from $6: Power banks, USB-C cables, charging stands, more

From $6 Learn More
$100 off

Sonos Five delivers AirPlay 2, more: First discount takes $100 off

$400 Learn More
$150 off

Amazon drops $150 from mid-2020 13-inch MacBook Pro models

$1,349 Learn More