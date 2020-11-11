Sennheiser’s latest true wireless earbuds fall to $150 (Save 25%), more from $70

Amazon currently offers the Sennheiser CX 400BT True Wireless Earbuds for $149.95 shipped in white. Also available in a black colorway for a few cents more. Usually fetching $200, today’s offer amounts to 25% in savings, matches our previous mention for the all-time low, and is still one of the first notable price cuts to date. Sennheiser’s latest pair of true wireless earbuds are centered around a pair of 7mm dynamic drivers to produce the brand’s signature sound quality. Battery life clocks in a 7-hours per session, with the bundled USB-C charging case bringing that up to 20. There’s also a companion app for customizing EQ and more. Rated 4/5 stars. Head below for more Sennheiser deals from $70.

Other notable Sennheiser deals:

Over in our headphones guide, you’ll find even more ways to upgrade your personal audio setup. Right now, you can still score AirPods Pro at $194, delivering Apple’s H1 chip, 24-hour battery life, and more. Or if it’s a new portable speaker you’re after, Tribit’s XSound Surf Bluetooth Speaker is down to $19, scoring you a 25% savings.

Sennheiser CX 400BT True Wireless Earbuds features:

Whether you’re in the mood for calming tunes or crave some thrilling beats, the bespoke drivers of the CX 400BT True Wireless deliver high-fidelity sound with deep bass, natural mids and a clear treble. Plus, you can personalize your listening experience with the Smart Control App, which lets you play with built-in equalizers for an even more amazing sound quality.

