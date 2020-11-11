Sperry is offering sneakers and boots from $29, today only + free shipping

For one day only, Sperry offers sneakers for $29 when you apply promo code DAY1 at checkout and they’re offering boot doorbusters for $72. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. Elevate your fall style with the Avenue Wool Duck Boots. These boots are waterproof and lined to promote warmth. Originally priced at $110, however during the sale you can find it for $72. This style is also lightweight and have a no-slip traction design. Better yet, if you’re looking for a women’s style the Saltwater Duck Boots are also marked down to $72 and originally were priced at $120. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks and be sure to check out our fashion guide to score additional deals today.

