Sperry is offering sneakers and boots from $29, today only + free shipping

For one day only, Sperry offers sneakers for $29 when you apply promo code DAY1 at checkout and they’re offering boot doorbusters for $72. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. Elevate your fall style with the Avenue Wool Duck Boots. These boots are waterproof and lined to promote warmth. Originally priced at $110, however during the sale you can find it for $72. This style is also lightweight and have a no-slip traction design. Better yet, if you’re looking for a women’s style the Saltwater Duck Boots are also marked down to $72 and originally were priced at $120. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks and be sure to check out our fashion guide to score additional deals today.
Our top picks for men include:
- Striper II CVO CorduroySneakers $29 (Orig. $60)
- Striper II CVO Collegiate Sneaker $29 (Orig. $60)
- Avenue Wool Duck Boots $72 (Orig. $110)
- Authentic Original Suede Chukka $72 (Orig. $110)
- CVO Baja Linen Sneaker $29 (Orig. $60)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Saltwater Duck Boots $72 (Orig. $120)
- Crest CVO Corduroy Sneakers $29 (Orig. $60)
- Crest Boat Brushed Canvas Sneaker $29 (Orig. $60)
- Gore Perforated Slip On Sneaker $29 (Orig. $75)
- Lounge LTT Mesh Sneaker $29 (Orig. $50)
- …and even more deals…
