Sun Joe 2000PSI Electric Pressure Washer gets the Gold Box treatment, now $80 ($60 off)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering the Sun Joe 2000PSI 14.5A Electric Pressure Washer for $79.99 shipped. As a comparison, it typically trends around $140. Today’s deal is the second-best offer we’ve tracked to date at Amazon. This model is fully-electric, so you won’t have to worry about gas, oil, or any nasty fumes. It’s backed by a 14.5A motor that’s able to push up to 2000PSI of power while the integrated detergent tank can hold just under 34-ounces. This model has collected a 4/5 star rating from 325 Amazon customers.

Not ready for a full-on electric pressure washer? Consider picking up a garden hose attachment instead. This model for around $20 offers various cleaning tips and is an easy way to spruce up your space without spending too much cash. Includes a hand wash tool for tough to reach spaces. The various tips ensure that you have enough power for basic jobs around your property.

Swing by our daily Green Deals roundup for even more price drops on anything geared towards environmental consciousness. One highlight at this moment is a 2-pack of dusk-to-dawn LED light bulbs for $6, which is a 40% price drop from the regular going rate.

Sun Joe 14.5A Electric Pressure Washer features:

Powerful: 14. 5-Amp motor generates up to 2000 psi max/1. 65 GPM to demolish every last bit of dirt, gunk, grease and grime.

Tss (total stop system) technology: automatically shuts off pump when trigger is not engaged to save energy and prolong pump life.

Adjustable pressure: adjustable spray wand with twist nozzle easily controls water pressure to tackle a variety of cleaning tasks. Maximum internal pressure rating per CSA test standards is 2000 psi. Under typical load, working pressure is 1450 psi.

